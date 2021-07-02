Ex-Democratic Senator's New Fourth of July Tradition Isn't Healthy By Any Stretch of the Imagination

Fourth of July is about celebrating America’s birthday. It’s about trips to the shore, drinking beer, grilling, and watching fireworks. It’s about spending time with friends and family now that the COVID pandemic is over. It’s the summer of freedom now. Go outside and have fun. But that’s not what’s going to happen in the Claire McCaskill household this weekend. The former Democratic senator from Missouri says she’s going to watch the footage of the January 6 riot with her family. That’s not healthy.

McCaskill: "We’re going to start a new family tradition in my family; on the Fourth of July and every Fourth of July going forward, we’re going to watch" video of the Capitol riot pic.twitter.com/P4iWH1EWOz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2021

This obsession with the riot has reached a fever pitch now that a House select committee will investigate the riot. It will be stacked with anti-Trump politicians. And yes, Liz Cheney is on the committee. It will be used to attack Trump in the hopes that they can find another way to charge him, but it will mostly be used to smear us. Any person who voted for Trump caused the riot. We’re all terrorists. It’s nothing new. Tea Party members were attacked as such a decade ago. It’s a partisan circus act to keep this event in the news since Joe Biden is not doing so well. And no, people returning to their previous places of employment post-COVID is not a new job that’s been created. It’s a job resumed, sure. He also said the sun rises in the afternoon and that the good part about the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida is that it shows how people can work together. The man is losing it and the 2022 midterms could be a red tsunami. The Democrats need something to hurl into the echo chamber—and January 6 is it.



McCaskill also said that this riot was worse than Benghazi. Nope. It’s not. It’s also not worse than Pearl Harbor or the 9/11 attacks. The country has also moved on; no one cares about this. We have rising inflation, a president who probably needs a reminder to put pants on, and a vice president who is not only AWOL on everything she’s been tasked to do by Joe, but also at the head of a toxic workplace.

Most normal people don’t watch footage of riots on the Fourth of July, Claire. Just saying.