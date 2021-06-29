Tucker Carlson: The Biden Administration Is Spying on Me

It's happening again, isn’t it? Democrats are spying on their political opponents. The FBI launched a spy operation against Donald Trump in 2016 a la Crossfire Hurricane. With Biden in the White House, it would seem the dirty tricks have resumed. Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a serious allegation on his show last night. He’s reportedly the target of a surveillance operation. A whistleblower at the National Security Agency came forward to warn Tucker and his team on this scheme. A Freedom of Information Act request has been filed, but we all know how those sit around to collect dust, especially on things like this (via Washington Examiner):

Tucker Carlson says a whistleblower told him that he is being spied on by the NSA and that he filed a FOIA request for information:



"The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that." pic.twitter.com/LY2vmDLFTK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 29, 2021

Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the Biden administration of "spying" on him in an attempt to take his show off the air. He told his audience on Monday a government whistleblower told his team the National Security Agency is "spying" on their electronic communications and is "planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air." Carlson offered no evidence other than to say the whistleblower, whom he did not identify, repeated back information on a story the host's team is working on that came directly from his own text messages and emails. "The Biden administration is spying on us," he said after asserting "it is illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens." […] Carlson, whose show averages millions of viewers, said his team filed a Freedom of Information Act request asking for all information the NSA and other agencies have gathered about his show. They also reached out to the press offices of the NSA and FBI for comment. "We don’t expect to hear much back. That’s the way that usually goes. Only Congress can force transparency on the intelligence agencies, and they should do that immediately," he said. "Spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy. If they are doing it to us, and again, they are definitely doing it to us, they are almost certainly doing it to others. This is scary, and we need to stop it right away," Carlson said in conclusion.

We’ll keep an eye on this but given what the intelligence community has done during the Trump years, this isn’t a shocking allegation. It’s sad. It should be much more disturbing. This is what banana republics and former Soviet satellite states did to their media establishments. The secret police kept tabs on journalists. The Left weaponized the IC to hamstring Trump through peddling lies about Russian collusion and engaging in a campaign of selected leaks to create chaos. This supposedly apolitical institution is very much ‘woke.’ And given how the Left hates Tucker, it’s not a far-fetched accusation. Evil exists. They’re liberal in their political beliefs, and they know they can get away with it.

Why wouldn't they engage in a politically motivated spy operation otherwise? Too many bad actors here to pray for the best, unfortunately.