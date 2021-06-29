There Might Be a Republican on the House Select Committee on Capitol Hill Riot. Want to Take a Guess?

There might be a Republican on the House Select Committee that’s going to investigate the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. They can’t let it go. It wasn’t an insurrection. These people weren’t armed. They didn’t kill any cops. It was a riot. I’ll concede that, but this wasn’t like the 9/11 attack. It wasn’t Pearl Harbor. And everyone can see what at the core of this whole circus. It’s about attacking Donald Trump again. It’s about trying to find some way to charge him. It’s not going to happen. And to give the aura that this isn’t a partisan exercise, even though the monks in Tibet can see what this is from afar—Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is mulling adding a GOP member to give it a bipartisan flavor (via The Hill):

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name five. The House is expected to vote Wednesday on the resolution to create the panel, which is expected to pass largely along party lines and will be tasked with investigating "the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol." […] If Pelosi were to include a member of the opposing party among her eight appointments, that would narrow the partisan margin to seven Democrats and six Republicans. The advantage for Pelosi to include a Republican among her picks would be to ensure that someone like Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) or Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) would have a voice in the investigation and could lend some bipartisan credence to the panel. Kinzinger and Cheney are among the handful of Republicans who have openly criticized their party leaders for promoting former President Trump's false claims of election fraud and voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Okay, so who’s a glutton for punishment here? Cheney already lost her leadership position. She’s been kicked in the teeth to the point where she needs dentures. Does she really want to be included in this exercise? Adam Kinzinger is another anti-Trump Republican who is having a great time getting media hits on CNN, so I’m not so sure this sells as a bipartisan venture. Who am I kidding…of course it won’t? The only Republicans considered for this drama club are those who hate Trump. Yeah, this more of DC not wanting to do real work.