By the Left's Rules, Barack Obama Is Now a Total Racist Over These Remarks about Voter ID

So, it was all a ruse, huh? If not, then this is the fastest turnaround on the issue of voter ID from a hardcore liberal in recent memory.

We all know liberals view such election integrity provisions as Jim Crow 2.0. It's racist or something. Democrats think that Black people are either too stupid or lazy to get a photo identification card, but we're the racist ones.

It's a top issue for Democrats to weaponize against the GOP even though voter ID enjoys massive support across political, ethnic, racial and even geographic lines. It's the proverbial beating of the dead horse on this one, but voter ID just got a big endorsement from Barack Obama, who had some nice things to say about Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) attempt at a compromise regarding voting rights recently. His proposal included a voter ID provision (via WaPo) [emphasis mine]:

Prominent Democrats have increasingly softened their opposition to voter identification requirements in recent days, signaling a new openness to measures that activists have long vilified as an insidious method of keeping minorities from the ballot box. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams threw her support last week behind a voting rights compromise proposal by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that includes voter identification requirements. On Monday, former president Barack Obama said Manchin’s compromise, including the voter ID requirement, didn’t offer anything “particularly controversial.” The White House also signaled support for Manchin’s package as “a step forward.” Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), meanwhile, told The Washington Post recently he could support some form of voter ID, saying, “I don’t know anybody who believes that people shouldn’t have to prove that they are who they say they are.” The Democratic shifts are in part a strategic effort to win broader support for their voting rights push while seeking to put Republicans on the defensive. Voter ID laws have proved popular despite Democratic arguments that they amount to voter suppression, and some activists have concluded that they do less to suppress the vote than they initially feared.

Well, that's it. Obama is now a white supremacist.

This isn't the first time he's been canceled. A middle school in Illinois wanted to be renamed in honor of the 44th president, who also happens to be the most popular Democrat since Bill Clinton, but immigration activists were appalled due to Obama's record on deportations. Reagan has more about the polling showing voter ID is not really controversial. So, yeah—Obama is right about one thing.