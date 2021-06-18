When You Say Bad Stuff About Jewish People, Don't Be Shocked If Google Removes You from the Diversity Crew

I’m sure you all saw the world and the media blame Israel for Hamas launching another terror campaign against them. Thousands of rockets were fired into Israel by these terrorist thugs, but it’s somehow Israel’s fault. The Iron Dome was considered problematic by some folks because it protected innocent Jews from death and that perpetuates the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Yeah, that was an op-ed The Washington Post ran. Every time the Israelis back off, they get their people killed. They’ve tried to deal with these Palestinian thugs. They can’t. their side is genocidal. There’s not much negotiating when the other party is that unhinged. There was a brief ceasefire, but now Israel is back to bombing Hamas rocket sites in Gaza. This conflict exposed some very bad media folks who rightfully lost their jobs. At big tech, one Google diversity head came under fire earlier this month over a past anti-Semitic post that described Jews as insatiable in their appetite for war (via Free Beacon):

Google’s head of diversity strategy said in a 2007 blog post that Jews have an "insatiable appetite for war" and an "insensitivity to the suffering [of] others." The comments were part of a longer meditation from Kamau Bobb, now head of diversity strategy at Google, that also slammed Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Lebanon that same year. Bobb was at the time a research associate in technology at Georgia Tech, according to his LinkedIn. The post, titled "If I Were A Jew," described how he believed Jewish people should view the Middle East conflict. "If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself," he wrote in a Nov. 30, 2007, post on his personal blog, where he was still actively publishing as recently as April 2021. "Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering [of] others." The blog features commentary from Bobb on a wide range of issues, including racial equality, U.S. politics, and education policy. Bobb identifies himself as a Google employee in his blog's biography section. Google and Bobb did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Left has an anti-Semitism problem. In the UK, the Labour Party has been infested by them. The Democratic Party has its pro-Islamic terror cheerleaders. And the media especially is all but peddling pro-Hamas propaganda.

And yes, Mr. Bobb was removed from Google’s diversity team, but not fired.