Former CDC Director Notes What Raised His Suspicions about COVID Being a Man-Made Virus

COVID came from a lab. It started out as a whacko theory. It was censored by Big Tech. Anyone who peddled the Wuhan lab leak theory was either a loon or a racist. That whole circus collapsed in months. Now, our intelligence community is looking into it. the experts say it cannot be ruled out. And even comedians, like Jon Stewart, are going off on it. With new evidence of lab staffers handling bats with no protective gear, getting bitten by them, and being hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms last November—it looks like the Wuhan coronavirus—shocker—came from Wuhan, China. I know, I’m a racist.

It also shouldn’t be a shock that the former director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has come out to say that the World Health Organization has been compromised by China and in his expert opinion, this pandemic originated from a lab (via Fox News):

The former CDC director discussed the ongoing debate over the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins during a lengthy interview this past weekend with Dr. Marc Siegel, a professor of medicine at the NYU Langone Medical Center and a Fox News contributor. While Dr. Anthony Fauci and other leading members of the science community have long argued that human contact with an infected animal started the pandemic, calls to investigate the lab leak theory have intensified in recent days. Redfield argued COVID-19’s efficient human-to-human spread contradicted the behavior of other deadly coronaviruses with similar profiles, such as SARS and MERS, which first reached humans through animal contact but spread at a much slower pace. […] Redfield, a virologist, expressed disappointment in what he described as a "lack of openness" within the scientific community to "pursue both hypotheses." "I'm just giving my best opinion as a virologist, and I don't think it's plausible that this virus went from a bat to an animal – we still don't know that animal – and then went into humans and immediately had learned how to be human-to-human transmissible to the point of now causing one of the greatest pandemics we've had in the history of the world," Redfield added. […] Redfield also expressed doubt about the integrity of the World Health Organization, which concluded in a joint report with China released in March that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely." He argued the WHO was "too compromised" by Beijing’s influence to conduct a truly transparent investigation. "Clearly, they were incapable of compelling China to adhere to the treaty agreements that they have on global health, because they didn't do that. Clearly, they allowed China to define the group of scientists that could come and investigate," Redfield said. "That's not consistent with their role."

I mean China did buy the WHO director-general’s race back in 2017 and got their guy Tedros in there. The WHO initially said there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of COVID at the outset of this pandemic. Wrong again. And they also said that a lab leak was unlikely. Yeah, all things stamped with the seal of approval from Communist China’s propaganda factory.

The best part is that Trump, the GOP, and conservative media took this theory seriously. We got hammered for trying to tell the truth, but it turned into an epic 'liberal media eats crow' moment. These people are always wrong.