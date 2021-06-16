NBC News Fails Miserably in Getting 'It's the Whites Beating Asians' Narrative Going Again

‘Stop Asian hate’ tried to get resurrected by NBC News. After weeks of dying due to not fitting the narrative, there’s some brand-new study saying that most perpetrators of anti-Asian violence are white. The headline itself is a doozy and the data is even shoddier (via NBC News):

Janelle Wong, a professor of American Studies at the University of Maryland, College Park, released analysis last week that drew on previously published studies on anti-Asian bias. She found official crime statistics and other studies revealed more than three-quarters of offenders of anti-Asian hate crimes and incidents, from both before and during the pandemic, have been white, contrary to many of the images circulating online. Wong told NBC Asian America that such dangerous misconceptions about who perpetrates anti-Asian hate incidents can have "long-term consequences for racial solidarity." "The way that the media is covering and the way that people are understanding anti-Asian hate at this moment, in some ways, draws attention to these long-standing anti-Asian biases in U.S. society," Wong said. "But the racist kind of tropes that come along with it — especially that it's predominantly Black people attacking Asian Americans who are elderly — there's not really an empirical basis in that." […] Other studies confirm the findings, Wong wrote. She pointed to separate research from the University of Michigan Virulent Hate Project, which examined media reports about anti-Asian incidents last year and found that upward of 75 percent of news stories identified perpetrators as male and white in instances of physical or verbal assault and harassment when the race of the perpetrator was confirmed. Wong said the numbers could even be an underestimate.

Wait, what?! First, this joke of a story says that we’re not really seeing black people physically assault Asians. There’s no “empirical basis,” and now the reason for this shoddy narrative revival exercise is because…the media says the perpetrators are white. The same media that’s been wrong about everything for years? Also, did you catch the real meaning behind this article? If we don’t do anything, racial solidarity could be at risk. So, lie your ass off about who’s committing Asian hate crimes so we can manufacture a false reality to make us feel better about race in America. That’s not healthy.

White committing most of the Asian hate crimes is not true. Not even close. Therefore, this narrative died weeks ago, as did the virtue signaling. The Left tried to blame white supremacy and Trump for the spike in Asian hate crimes. And then the people who were caught committing these crimes all turned out to be mostly nonwhite. In fact, the face of white supremacy regarding Asian hate crimes is quite black—literally. How many videos do we have to see, and the suspect not be a white person? It’s a pattern for a reason. It’s why CNN’s control room was puzzled at how to help Black Lives Matter because so many of the suspects of these Asian hate crimes were black.





It’s all a lie. Those people are really white or something. What a joke.

H/T Tom Elliott