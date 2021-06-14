Black Lives Matter Co-Founder's Real Estate Spree Has Sparked a Little Civil War Within the Movement

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors was forced out. She spent millions on real estate, which is fine, but wasn’t that money supposed to be spent on furthering her cause. Tens of thousands were also spent at luxury resorts. When pressed, she gave an odd answer to justify the purchases. Millions give and she’s buying a $1.4 million home. It’s a mess and this fiasco has not gone away. The rank-and-file of this movement want the books to be busted open. Where is the money going? The ten original Black Lives Matter chapters are demanding transparency. They made their demands known last week (via NY Post):

Dissident members of the original 10 Black Lives Matter chapters are demanding more accountability and transparency from the BLM Global Network in the wake of revelations about co-founder Patrisse Cullors’ lavish spending. Cullors announced she would resign from her post as executive director of the organization in late May, amid controversy over the group’s finances. She’s been in the spotlight for lavish spending on real estate, as revealed by The Post, including a $1.4 million LA home she encircled with a $35,000 electric fence. BLM10Plus, comprised of the original 10 Black Lives Matter chapters and some of BLM’s newer chapters, repeated calls Friday for the BLM Global Network’s leadership, to open the books about the structure of the sprawling organization. In a statement Friday, it said the public should know about how many chapters there are, how the various legal entities under the Global Network are related to each other, the salaries of staff members and the founders, deals with contractors and more.

This isn’t the only tie BLM has been torched. Look at their past mission statement which called for the end of the nuclear family structure. Former NFL player Marcellus Wiley dissected this brutally last summer. That’s Marxist lexicon right there and BLM is known for having commies in the ranks. And like old-school communism, the inner-party folks soak up wealth and live a life of luxury, thanks to other people’s money.