Why BLM Co-founder Is Being Branded a 'Fraud' After Latest Real Estate Purchase

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is being called out as a “fraud” for buying an expensive home in an overwhelmingly white, secluded area of California.

The 37-year-old “trained Marxist” bought a $1.4 million, 2,400 square foot house in Topanga Canyon, where 88 percent of the population is white and less than 2 percent is black.

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Buys $1.4 Million Compound Near Beverly Hills https://t.co/wQFyLzZQ7C — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 9, 2021

After critics on Twitter started sharing an article about the purchase, calling out the activist as a "fraud," Twitter stepped in to offer a "helping hand."

Tucker Carlson on Friday night told his Fox News viewers that Twitter had even begun taking down reference to the property. Carlson noted that Whitlock posted on Twitter a link to the original story about the property, on the celebrity property blog The Dirt. 'He posted this on Twitter. Just made the obvious point. What? What happened? His account has been locked by Twitter,' said Carlson. 'This was a news story on real estate blog. He posted it. Lots of other people posted it. But when Jason Whitlock, who is an extremely effective voice for reason, who speaks clearly and honestly and is, therefore, a threat. They shut him down. Amazing, on many levels.' (Daily Mail)

Black Lives Matter founder buys $1.4 million home in Topanga, which has a black population of 1.4%. She's with her people! https://t.co/HIGZsV7Cj4 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 9, 2021

Whitlock's tweet is no longer available on the site. Do you even comprehend my take? She had a lot of options on where to live. She chose one of the whitest places in California. She'll have her pick of white cops and white people to complain about. That's a choice, bro. https://t.co/rBkOnSjb4u — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 9, 2021 Others chimed in that BLM was the grift of the year. I can't believe how badly some people got played by BLM.



Wow. https://t.co/9knTOdDKBG — Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) April 9, 2021 Everyone KNEW a dime wasn't making it to "the streets" but they gave money anyway so they could tweet about it. She sold out her people and they don't even care. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) April 9, 2021

The founder of BLM inc. just bought a $1.5 Million compound in Topanga Canyon, the 4th whitest neighborhood in LA



BLM raised $90 million last year.



Black communities are still in ruin, waiting to see some of that money, but it's okay—she's living large outside of Beverly Hills — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 9, 2021

"At a time when many people are questioning where all the money from BLM donations has gone, it’s probably not a good idea to buy a $1.4 million-dollar home. And if you do, don’t be surprised if a few eyebrows get raised." - Missy Crane

https://t.co/1BiAJc1G1P — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) April 10, 2021