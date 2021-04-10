House

Why BLM Co-founder Is Being Branded a 'Fraud' After Latest Real Estate Purchase

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is being called out as a “fraud” for buying an expensive home in an overwhelmingly white, secluded area of California.

The 37-year-old “trained Marxist” bought a $1.4 million, 2,400 square foot house in Topanga Canyon, where 88 percent of the population is white and less than 2 percent is black. 

After critics on Twitter started sharing an article about the purchase, calling out the activist as a "fraud," Twitter stepped in to offer a "helping hand."

Tucker Carlson on Friday night told his Fox News viewers that Twitter had even begun taking down reference to the property.

Carlson noted that Whitlock posted on Twitter a link to the original story about the property, on the celebrity property blog The Dirt.

'He posted this on Twitter. Just made the obvious point. What? What happened? His account has been locked by Twitter,' said Carlson. 

'This was a news story on real estate blog. He posted it. Lots of other people posted it. But when Jason Whitlock, who is an extremely effective voice for reason, who speaks clearly and honestly and is, therefore, a threat. They shut him down. Amazing, on many levels.' (Daily Mail)

Black Lives Matter founder buys $1.4 million home in Topanga, which has a black population of 1.4%. She's with her people! https://t.co/HIGZsV7Cj4

— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 9, 2021

Whitlock's tweet is no longer available on the site.

Others chimed in that BLM was the grift of the year.

