How Vermont's Republican Governor Has Betrayed Us Again

Yes, he’s popular. He won re-election in a landslide. But he’s still wrong about Second Amendment rights and now he’s playing with fire with our elections. Vermont’s liberal Republican Gov. Phil Scott wants non-citizens to be given the right to vote (via Breitbart):

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) is asking state lawmakers to pass an elections law that would allow non-citizens across the state to vote in local municipality elections. Scott vetoed two pieces of legislation that sought to give non-citizens the right to vote in local elections in Montpelier and Winooski, Vermont. However, he said he is not opposed to the plan but wants state legislatures to send him a bill that would give non-citizens the right to vote, statewide, in local elections. “This is an important policy discussion that deserves further consideration and debate…” […] Such a statewide policy could mean that legal immigrants with green cards and work visas would be allowed to vote in Vermont’s local elections like school board, mayoral, and city council races.

This isn’t the first time Scott has decided to betray the party. After the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Scott, along with then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott passed laws that increased the purchasing age for all firearms to 21. Most states had long held that those 18 years of age or older could purchase rifles or shotguns, while a handgun purchase was always set at 21. Now, in both states, scores of law-abiding Americans won’t be allowed to exercise their Second Amendment rights. Vermont also expanded background checks and banned so-called high-capacity magazines and bump stocks. So, maybe we shouldn’t be shocked Scott feels this way, but when it comes to elections, the standard should be simple: only American citizens can vote. Period.