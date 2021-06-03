Why Axios Is Nixing Their Weekly COVID Map

Axios is ending their weekly COVID map. It’s a waste of time. They’re ending it because of four words: the pandemic is over. At least that’s the case in the United States. President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed is the greatest domestic achievement of his presidency. It’s a win for the country that we got not one, but three vaccines approved and shipped out on a timeline that many experts laughed at initially. They were wrong. The experts have been wrong about a lot lately, and they’ve been caught lying to us and ignoring the science for obvious reasons. They wanted Trump gone. Well, he is—and now the CDC, Fauci, and other COVID panic clowns must deal with a population that simply will not and should not listen to them anymore.

At any rate, the level of infection is so low due that Axios is ending their weekly COVID map. The cases are low and will remain so, they said. There’s no need to track this stuff anymore (via Axios) [emphasis mine]:

Nearly every week for the past 56 weeks, Axios has tracked the change — more often than not, the increase — in new COVID-19 infections. Those case counts are now so low, the virus is so well contained, that this will be our final weekly map. By the numbers: The U.S. averaged roughly 16,500 new cases per day over the past week, a 30% improvement over the week before. New cases declined in 43 states and held steady in the other seven. […] …the U.S. has finally gotten the virus down to a level that just about every expert agrees is safe. Fewer than 20,000 cases per day, spread across the U.S. population of 331.5 million people, is a relatively low number of cases, and that number continues to improve across the board. New York, which bore the brunt of the virus’ arrival in the U.S., is now averaging about 800 new cases per day, in a state of some 20 million people. […] The vaccines work. They’ve brought cases to their lowest point yet, and because that improvement is the result of vaccines, there’s no reason to believe the virus will start gaining significant ground again any time soon. Cases in the U.S. are low, and they’re likely to stay low — which is why, after 56 weeks, this will be the end of our weekly map. Thank you for reading.

This is due to steady rates of vaccination, but also folks who have had the infection and have acquired natural immunity. We’ve reached herd immunity in some parts of the country, which is a word Fauci refuses to utter because he’s a peddler of noble lies. We’re still going to have stories of nutty liberals who will continue to wear masks because not wearing one means you’re a Republican or something. Well, we’re going to know who the idiots are, that’s for sure.

It’s over. States are already shedding their COVID protocols…just in time for summer.