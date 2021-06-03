If That's What the New Woke Pentagon Considers 'Essential' To Our National Defense, We're Doomed

It’s nothing we didn’t see coming. This is like being on the Titanic and seeing that iceberg miles away before the point of collision. Leah already wrote about the new directive to root out “extremism” in our armed forces, a phantom issue that only exists in the warped minds of white liberal America. That new initiative took a hit to the face when the Pentagon’s ‘woke’ czar had to be reassigned after past social media posts had him comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. So, maybe there were extremists, just not the ones that help feed the many fake narratives peddled by the liberal media. The call was coming from inside the house, maybe? Whatever the case, we’ve reached a new development where our defense department now considers ‘diversity training’ a key component to ensuring national security (via NY Post):

The Pentagon defended the military’s diversity and inclusion training programs amid a torrent of criticism, saying they are essential for recruiting the “right people” in its duty to defend the nation. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby was asked during Tuesday’s briefing about GOP lawmakers creating sites urging whistleblowers in the armed services to expose progressive diversity training programs, some of which have reportedly deemed white people “inherently evil.” […] Kirby said the military needs “good people” to keep warships, aircraft and other military systems operating efficiently. “And the secretary has been very clear and fairly unapologetic about the fact that we want to get all the best talent that we can available from the American people. If you meet the standards and you’re qualified to be in the military — and you’re willing to raise your hand and serve this country — we want you to be able to do and we want you to be able to do it free of hate and fear and discrimination,” he said. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) began a campaign last week that seeks to have military members report the “woke ideology.”

I don’t know. This sure seems to add to the narrative that our military is being weakened and “emasculated” by this nonsense, which was an observation lobbed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) who really got under the skin of liberal America with that one. I just want Americans who will be good at killing people to serve in our military. I want people willing to kill our enemies efficiently and ruthlessly. Lectures about how white people are evil don’t help.