Did You Catch What Was Odd About an Ex-Porn Star's Tweet That Bashed Israel?

Mia Khalifa is known for many things that are probably not safe to discuss at work, but she decided to weigh in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, so here we go. She’s an ex-porn star who did numerous sex acts wearing a hijab that brought not just controversy, but death threats from Islamic fundamentalist groups. Not shocking, but her latest tweet where she bashed Israel as an apartheid state was just oozing in ignorance that it’s too good not to ignore. She wrote, “my wine is older than your apartheid state.” Yeah, about that wine, lady (via NY Post):

My wine is older than your apartheid “state” pic.twitter.com/CTpAitpKZP — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 30, 2021

You’re drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France, while denying thousands of years of Jewish history in our ancestral homeland.



Glad you found the perfect pairing for your antisemitism! — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 30, 2021

Former porn star Mia Khalifa slammed Israel in a series of tweets this weekend — posting a photo of herself enjoying some vino while writing, “My wine is older than your apartheid ‘state.'” While Khalifa has made a habit of posting anti-Israel messages on social media since this month’s conflict between the Jewish state and Hamas in Gaza, the wine tweet drew the most widespread reaction. […] “Wine is illegal in Gaza,” noted Tablet magazine associate editor Noam Blum. Still others noted that one of the bottles with Khalifa bore the date 1943 and contained champagne produced in Nazi-occupied France. “Owning the Jewish state by proudly drinking wine from Vichy France,” one user wrote. “About right, yes.”

Israel and Hamas were on the brink of all-out war again after the latter fired thousands of rockets at the Jewish state. Over 5,000 rockets were fired, with most intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. A ceasefire was recently reached, but we know there will be another war soon. Hamas is a band of genocidal Islamic extremists whose goal is to destroy Israel, and the Left thinks these people can be negotiated with regarding the peace process. Israel was criticized for executing an airstrike on a building containing Associated Press and Al-Jazeera offices. Well, it turns out Hamas was also in the building as well.