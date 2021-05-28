Florida Democrat Equates Capitol Hill Riot to 9/11 Attacks and Pearl Harbor

They are obsessed with this commission. We all know why they want to rehash the January 6 riot. This is a backdoor way to get Donald Trump. It’s also a way to distract the American public from the serial crisis creator whose name is Joe Biden. We have a border that’s out of control, rising inflation, anemic job creation, another war brewing in Gaza, Russia on the move, and China returning to its aggressive ways. Joe is asleep, mostly. He did remember to get some chocolate chip ice cream though.

It seems this little commission isn’t going to happen, but that won’t stop liberal Democrats from making insane comparisons. The 9/11 attacks and Pearl Harbor seem to be popular examples which again shows that the Left has zero grasp of history. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) decided to peddle that while commenting on a Huffington Post story about how Mitch McConnell is blocking the commission for political gain, which was a quote from Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

“Imagine blocking a bipartisan investigation into 9/11 or Pearl Harbor? After the 1/6 assault on our democracy, GOP leaders are still only thinking about extremist politics. And it’s disgraceful,” wrote Deutch.

After the 1/6 assault on our democracy, GOP leaders are still only thinking about extremist politics. And it’s disgraceful.https://t.co/otwlaxJSAs — Ted Deutch (@TedDeutch) May 28, 2021

Comparing the Capitol Riot to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor is asinine. https://t.co/QkEPrSVn3h — Tim Meads (@TimMeadsUSA) May 28, 2021

There are more extremists in the Democratic Party so Ted can shut his face. Liberals burned down half the country last summer, the most expensive rioting in insurance history. Democrats are also the only party who have members willing to speak in defense of Hamas and its rocket attacks. They have an anti-Semitism problem but don’t talk about that, right? This comparison is ridiculous. We all see through the game here, Ted. The narrative that this was a violent insurrection has been debunked. The rioters didn’t kill any cops. This was the perfect drug for the liberal media, and we all had to deal with the effects of withdrawal.

This isn’t about Trump. It’s about the political class being stunned at how easy it was for the people to come after them. It’s why this incident has been overexaggerated to no end.