Want to Guess Which Major Network Totally Ignored the Gunshots That Rang Out At George Floyd Square?

George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis sparked a wave of leftist mayhem that engulfed America’s cities all summer. Black Lives Matter got recharged. Antifa broke out their weapons. They rioted. Philadelphia, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Atlanta—they all burned. Looting, vandalism, and outright chaos ran rampant across Democrat-run cities. The officer involved, Derek Chauvin, was recently convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

On the one-year anniversary of his death, all was going well at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis when shots rang out. Around 30 gunshots were heard. Someone opened fire near the location where a memorial has been erected. Did the liberal media report on this? Well, some did, but one major network decided to ignore it. Want to take a guess (via Newsbusters):





On the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, the defund the police crowd saw the results of their policy play out Tuesday, as people gathering in the George Floyd Square autonomous zone in Minneapolis were sent scrambling for cover when a gunman opened fire. And while CBS Evening News and NBC Nightly News gave the shooting a combined 33 seconds of air-time (22 and 11 seconds respectively), ABC’s World News Tonight ignored it completely. Instead of reporting on the shooting in the Democratic city trying to dismantle their police department, ABC spent time focusing on the weather, the super flower blood moon (a lunar eclipse), and touting the Manhattan district attorney for putting together a grand jury to investigate the Trump Organization (all three of the networks gushed about that one). Meanwhile, Fox News Channel’s Special Report and anchor Bret Baier kicked off their newscast with the Associated Press video of reporter Philip Crowther that captured the shooting as it happened: BAIER: Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, shots rang out this morning near the intersection where Floyd was killed last year. This is what it looked and sounded like live with an Associated Press reporter. CROWTHER (as gunshots ring out): They wanted this bill of comprehensive police reform to be – Just got to be careful here with some gunshots. Excuse us. It sounds like gunshots. BAIER: You don't have to say excuse me when you’re getting out of the way there. But one report said as many as 30 gunshots were heard at that spot.

Here’s the moment shots were fired near George Floyd Square earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/NIWRBr6b9Y — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

You see, if they don’t report on it, then it never happened. That’s not how this works. That’s how Obama and Biden deal with issues and look how it turns out. It’s a disaster. Obama refused to call what the Russian annexation of Crimea what it really was, an invasion. It was an “uncontested arrival.” And Biden is telling reporters what terms are not appropriate to describe illegal aliens in their reports. Right, because that really solves the crisis he created. Ignore it and act like it never happened. That’s mental illness.