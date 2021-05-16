Republicans Know What's at the Heart of Nancy's Edict for Masks on the House Floor

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have finally, at long last, changed their mask guidelines. It’s a bit frustrating because it’s something that everyone knew prior, but better late than never, right? Meh, not really. It’s still infuriating especially since the people we're talking about right now are most of those who have been vaccinated for months. Members of Congress still weak masks inside in a transparent display of political theater. Sorry, Dr. Fauci, Rand Paul was right; it’s theater. You were wrong…again. We need to be finished with this clown and Nancy Pelosi too, though ripping the speaker’s gavel from her would take a GOP takeover of the House in 2022. Let’s pray that happens. For now, even with the CDC tweaks to mask-wearing for the vaccinated, Pelosi is keeping the mandate in effect on the House floor. Why? Well, she’s a control freak, like all Democrats (via WaPo):

Under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated Americans can now mostly ditch their masks indoors. But not lawmakers on the House floor. Asked by CNN whether the House’s mask mandate would be relaxed, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said, “No. Are they all vaccinated?” Her decision, which was outlined in updated guidelines issued Thursday night by Congress’s attending physician, drew swift backlash from Republicans who have long bristled at mask requirements. In a letter dated Friday, 34 GOP lawmakers urged Pelosi to drop the House’s pandemic restrictions. “It’s about control,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday evening. “She wants to control the House.” The Republican pushback highlights the lingering partisan furor over mask mandates even as vaccinations and public health restrictions have helped drop coronavirus deaths and new infections to the lowest numbers since the onset of the pandemic.

Pelosi said that 75 percent of the House is vaccinated. Yeah, I can see why Scalise would say that it’s about control. There’s no need for the mask mandate for the House floor, Nancy. To keep it in place is not only theater, it’s science fiction theater. Pelosi is now anti-science. That’s the new rule.

It just shows you the level of addiction that has set in among those who lusted for and reveled in the lockdown regime that caused nothing but pain for American working families over a virus whose survival rate is over 90 percent. They’re hooked on power. They’re hooked on the dependency that concentrated power wields in our system. So, this is just another insight into the ‘government controls all because we know better’ ethos of the Democratic Party.