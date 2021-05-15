'End of the Era'? What Is CNN's Don Lemon Going to Do Now?

For a moment, there was much anticipation over CNN’s Don Lemon. He announced that Don Lemon Tonight was ending. Yeah, I’m sure many were thinking the same thing: was he fired? CNN’s ratings have been in the toilet since Donald Trump left office, so it could have been a possibility. It’s not the case. He’s probably going to host a different show in a different time slot. He posted a video that he wasn’t leaving CNN but added that more details were to come Monday.

Hey everyone. Not what you think. I’m not leaving CNN. Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I’ll explain. pic.twitter.com/oOwDferY2i — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021

In a very muted announcement, CNN's Don Lemon announced the end of CNN Tonight with him at the helm and promised more information.

"I appreciate all the years of CNN tonight with Don Lemon. But changes are coming. And I will fill you in." pic.twitter.com/P9WbWadKIz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 15, 2021

Don Lemon just announced that tonight will be his last show on CNN: pic.twitter.com/1o4c5xO8kO — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) May 15, 2021

Don Lemon. Wow. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 15, 2021

Lemon was known for his entertaining meltdowns during the Trump years. At times, he’s been reasonable. He and CNN colleague Chris Cuomo had a very logical and grounded take on the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting in Columbus, Ohio. Both hosts noted that not all officer-involved shootings are the same. That Bryant was armed. That it’s nonsensical to make the argument that the officer could have shot her in the hand, arm, or leg. And that not mentioning the knife is journalistic malpractice. Who were these men and what have they done to Cuomo and Lemon? Who are these pod people?

Frankly, I’m sort of glad to see Lemon staying because those meltdowns were just too good.