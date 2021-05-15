Liberal Media

'End of the Era'? What Is CNN's Don Lemon Going to Do Now?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: May 15, 2021 6:00 AM
Source: Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

For a moment, there was much anticipation over CNN’s Don Lemon. He announced that Don Lemon Tonight was ending. Yeah, I’m sure many were thinking the same thing: was he fired? CNN’s ratings have been in the toilet since Donald Trump left office, so it could have been a possibility. It’s not the case. He’s probably going to host a different show in a different time slot. He posted a video that he wasn’t leaving CNN but added that more details were to come Monday.

Lemon was known for his entertaining meltdowns during the Trump years. At times, he’s been reasonable. He and CNN colleague Chris Cuomo had a very logical and grounded take on the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting in Columbus, Ohio. Both hosts noted that not all officer-involved shootings are the same. That Bryant was armed. That it’s nonsensical to make the argument that the officer could have shot her in the hand, arm, or leg. And that not mentioning the knife is journalistic malpractice. Who were these men and what have they done to Cuomo and Lemon? Who are these pod people? 

Frankly, I’m sort of glad to see Lemon staying because those meltdowns were just too good. 

Most Popular