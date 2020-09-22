Popcorn: Don Lemon Has a Total Meltdown Over Thought of Trump Filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's SCOTUS Seat

CNN’s Don Lemon has to be given a raise. Seriously, his meltdowns are pure gold. And they never cease to amaze. Lemon, like most of liberal America, is going nuts over the prospect of Donald Trump picking the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor on the Supreme Court. Ginsburg passed away last Friday at the age of 87. And because he’s president, the whole system has to be destroyed. That’s literally what he said. The meltdown was so much that even his CNN colleague, Chris Cuomo, thought it was too much—all but telling him to slow his roll.

Lemon justified this because Trump got elected without winning the popular vote as if this had never happened before. It’s happened four times before with John Quincy Adams, Benjamin Harrison, Rutherford B. Hayes, and George W. Bush. We’re still here—and it’s a rare occurrence. Yet, Lemon said because the minority has a say—we need to destroy the Electoral College and whatever he sees fit because this is a Grade-A liberal temper tantrum.

UNHINGED: CNN’s Don Lemon: “we’re going to have to blow up the entire system” pic.twitter.com/IGll5CUA1j — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 22, 2020

So stupid even Fredo can't believe what he's hearing. Don Lemon actually argued that if roles were reversed and Dems controlled the Senate, they would let Trump nominate his SCOTUS pick.

Adding: "We're going to have to blow up the entire system" because minority GOP have a voice. pic.twitter.com/E6BHbPZLNq — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 22, 2020

Don Lemon doesn't know how Constitutional Amendments are passed. https://t.co/NURxefGKsp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 22, 2020

Cuomo literally had to give a ten-second civics lesson that this would require a constitutional amendment and that there aren’t enough votes to do this, which Lemon idiotically responded they could if they pack the courts. There’s no way three-fourths of the state legislatures would sign off on this, but that’s not really at the core of this meltdown. It’s that Trump isn’t doing anything unprecedented. The president appoints judges. The Senate confirms them. Trump won the 2016 election, so he can pick RBG’s replacement. Republicans expanded their majority in the Senate in 2018. We can do this. We’re going to do this. And Lemon responds by saying…he wants to torch it all, pack the courts, and abolish the Electoral College. Those are all unprecedented and illiberal methods of dealing with losing an election.

So, yeah, liberals can shove it when they preach about regular order or whatever they harp on in order to make this seem like an executive overreach. It’s not. Elections have consequences. We won. Democrats lost. And Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t retire. Sucks to suck.