How Disney World Took a Step Closer In Becoming Magical Again. Hint: It Has to Do With Masks.

Okay, I know Disney is getting more ‘woke’ so maybe magical isn’t the best term, but it’s certainly inching closer to normalcy regarding its COVID restrictions. If you’re traveling to this place soon, outdoor mask-wearing will be tossed into the trash. It’s no more. You still need to wear masks inside, but baby steps, I guess. It’s at least an easing of the lockdown and social distancing regime we’ve been dealing with for over a year (via NY Post):

JUST IN: Walt Disney World has modified its mask policy, making masks optional when outdoors, effective May 15. Masks will still be required indoors, at attractions, in theaters and on transportation. pic.twitter.com/Gov3PJvymC — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 15, 2021

The only people required to wear masks outside at Disney World will be the costumed characters. The Orlando, Fla., park will only require customers to wear masks in indoor areas and on public transportation beginning Saturday, Blog Mickey reported. The Friday announcement comes a day after Disney chief executive Bob Chapek touted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decision to lift mask requirements as “very big news,” that will cause an attendance spike at theme parks. A relaxed mask policy, Chapek added, will be a relief to Disney World customers, “particularly if anybody’s been in Florida in the middle of summer with a mask on. That could be quite daunting.”

California-based Disneyland is under the cruel reign of Emperor Gavin Newsom, so their mask mandate is still in effect. Recently, the family attraction announced that they were nixing temperature checks for guests as well. It’s a slow march towards getting back to normal, but it’s happening.