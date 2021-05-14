Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Survived Another Traumatizing 'Assault' on the Hill...But It's Not What You Think

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) survived another harrowing attack on the Hill. And by harrowing, I mean this ‘attack’ was merely a justified tongue lashing by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). This is child’s play, folks. Can we stop acting like both parties don’t have disagreements? Also, this outrage over one member of Congress yelling at another is beyond absurd. There was yelling. Big deal. It’s better than when the late Rep. Preston Brooks (D-SC) caned Sen. Charles Sumner (R-MA) in 1856. Greene was confronting the New York liberal over her antics regarding the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas. The terrorist organization has been launching rockets into Israel for days which resulted in Israeli ground troops invading Gaza yesterday. This is Hamas’ fault which AOC-plus three do not get. They rather throw Israel under the bus, which is typical. It’s not shocking. They’ve done so before, but now Pelosi says there could be an ethics violation over this. Really (via WaPo):

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene aggressively confronted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday and falsely accused her of supporting “terrorists,” leading the New York congresswoman’s office to call on leadership to ensure that Congress remains “a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.” Two Washington Post reporters witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted “Hey Alexandria” twice in an effort to get her attention. When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them “terrorist” groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her “radical socialist” beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia. “You don’t care about the American people,” Greene shouted. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?” Ocasio-Cortez did not stop to answer Greene, only turning around once and throwing her hands in the air in an exasperated motion. The two reporters were not close enough to hear what the New York congresswoman said, and her office declined to discuss her specific response.

.@SpeakerPelosi on Marjorie Taylor Greene's confrontation with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "It's so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honor to the House." https://t.co/lBLIpdRLRA pic.twitter.com/bzeIdubdox — The Hill (@thehill) May 14, 2021

Live shot of AOC every time somebody criticizes her. pic.twitter.com/cpPpulorYU — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 13, 2021

NEWS HERE: Pelosi says ethics cmte should probably look into the @mtgreenee screaming at @AOC situation



calls @mtgreenee’s screaming at @AOC:“verbal assault” “abuse” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 13, 2021

Greene remains on the warpath. Just check her Twitter. She’s controversial and feisty, so of course, the liberal media will cling to her every move:

Actually, @SpeakerPelosi the Ethics Commitee should look into @AOC for putting Trump admin staff and supporters on lists to destroy their lives and prevent future employment.



She threatened the livelihoods of Americans for simply being Republicans.



BTW, there was no screaming. https://t.co/POMiJ4phNe — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) May 13, 2021

Since you are short on understanding little Adam, I asked @AOC to debate me.



In the chamber, to debate her destructive socialist policies.



But Sandy doesn’t know how to work with Republicans.



Neither do you. https://t.co/36iKn7u3cK — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) May 13, 2021

.@AOC you’ve never thrown anyone out of a bar, you’re too scared to talk to anyone.



You’re too weak & afraid to debate me about your own socialist policy that would plunge your own constituents into poverty.



You only know how to hide and play victim.https://t.co/B53yEf66au — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) May 13, 2021

.@AOC if you want to be a role model for young women then stop acting like a hate America communist supporting terrorists that want to kill people and destroy our freedoms.



Stop supporting policies that kill jobs, destroy their future, and encourage women to kill their babies. — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) May 14, 2021

AOC slammed New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang for stating he was standing with the people of Israel as they were under constant rocket attacks from Palestinian terrorists. Supporting Israel is verboten with the far left, and those are the people who infest New York.

We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence.



It is inhumane and the US must show leadership in safeguarding the human rights of Palestinians. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2021

Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked.



But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know. https://t.co/r721mHyfri — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2021

Yelling at AOC is not a sin. And I think she could handle it. Love her or hate her, AOC is tough so quit the act, lady. And stop acting like this was a carjacking.

I guess that debate about the Green New Deal between AOC and Greene is off, huh?