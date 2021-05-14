MSNBC Host Maddow on CDC's New Guidelines on Masks: I'll Need to Stop Viewing the Unmasked as Threats

You’d think the ‘follow the science’ crowd would be happy. It came from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: the vaccinated don’t need to wear masks anymore. Boom. Done. We’re on the road to normalcy. At the same time, most of us knew that those who were vaccinated didn’t need to wear masks anymore, but hey—what do we know, right? Apparently, a lot more than the so-called experts who appear to have made this move after all their doom and gloom projections turned out to be false. There is no fourth wave. Deaths and cases continue to drop and some states, like Texas, were ahead of the curve. The Lone Star State reopened weeks ago and torched their mask mandate. No spikes occurred. The state was trashed as being run by Neanderthals. Wrong.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said she now must rewire her brain to view those who aren’t wearing masks as non-threats. On the bright side, she did also call for compassion and patience as we shift our norms on the matter (via Fox News):

Maddow on the new CDC mask guidance:



“I gonna have to rewire myself so when I see someone out in the world who is not wearing a mask, I don’t instantly think you are a threat.”

pic.twitter.com/7N9namvVqj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 14, 2021

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said Thursday she would need to "rewire" herself to no longer look at unmasked people as a "threat" in response to relaxed federal guidelines for vaccinated persons. Following months of criticism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that vaccinated people could ditch masks in nearly all circumstances. While met with relief and calls like "it's about damn time" from Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, some liberal figures fretted about the sudden shift. "I feel like I'm going to have to rewire myself so that when I see someone out in the world who's not wearing a mask, I don't instantly think, ‘You are a threat,’" Maddow said. "Or you are selfish or you are a Covid denier and you definitely haven't been vaccinated. I mean, we're going to have to rewire the way that we look at each other." Maddow said Americans should give each other space to process the feelings about the shift in "norms" over the new mask guidance, predicting there would be a "visceral reaction."

Yeah, but you know that’s not going to happen. Not Maddow maybe, but some Karen is going to freak out over someone not wearing a mask because liberals have long thought that mask-wearing was akin to a total protective shield from COVID. It’s not. A study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology showed that. Hell, I wore a mask and still got COVID last year.

California has a near-universal compliance rate with their mask mandate, and they still had nearly a million cases in six weeks over the holidays. When you get vaccinated, you’re protected and you’re not shedding the virus.

At the same time, it’s your choice to get vaccinated or not. And with 12-15 year-olds now eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine, you know we’re entering another rumble on the end.