Liz Cheney Is Going Down in Flames...And Seems Perfectly Okay About It

Today is the day. The vote on Liz Cheney’s leadership position is here, and she’s probably going down. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has been endorsed by Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Steve Scalise (R-LA). It’s pretty much assured that she’s cooked, but you never know. All leadership votes are done via secret ballot and we’ve been burned once before, but Liz has rapidly overdrawn her balance here. She’s just bad at her job and she’s more of a distraction. She’s being used by the liberal media to manufacture a narrative about a GOP civil war, and this just cannot be allowed ahead of a key midterm election. Others have noted the areas where she’s also performed poorly, like raising money and getting her people elected. She backed primary challengers, like the one against Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). You don’t toss grenades into the rank-and-file. She’s one of the faces of the GOP, and it just doesn’t work anymore.

She also appears to know she’s going down in flames, making no effort to save herself ahead of this vote. And she said no matter what happens, she will continue to fight the leader of her party, Donald J. Trump. So, yeah—she seems to be taking things well (via CNBC):

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who appears likely to be stripped of leadership duties by her fellow House Republicans, does not plan to stop blasting former President Donald Trump for repeating the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him, according to people familiar with the matter. […] That stance is likely going to cost Liz Cheney her spot as GOP conference chair in the House. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has told members to expect a vote on Wednesday to remove Cheney from the position. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. is in line to take over that post. Trump, who has ripped Cheney as a “warmonger,” has endorsed Stefanik for the role. […] During a call with her allies and top donors late last month, Cheney said she has no intention to back down from Trump, according to one of the people with direct knowledge of the matter. She has publicly linked Trump’s false claims about the election to the deadly riot on Jan.6 on Capitol Hill. Cheney, like every other member of the House, is up for reelection next year. Numerous Republicans have announced primary campaigns against her.

Well, she seems to be gunning for a challenge. More people voted for Donald Trump than her in 2020, so even if it’s a nutty person, I think voters in Montana are so fed up with her nonsense that she could put herself in needless danger. And she’s not being canceled. The concern trolling from Democrats is beyond transparent. She will still be a Cheney and a congresswoman. She’s not canceled. Also, Democrats defending Cheney, please. We all see through this little game.

Frankly, I’d think enough people would write in ‘lizard people’ or ‘ficus plant’ to get rid of her at this point. She doesn’t need to speak up about everything. If she kept her mouth shut and stopped antagonizing the base, maybe this wouldn’t have happened. I don’t know, but her incessant need to prove to the liberal media and to Democrats that she’s not pro-Trump cost her a lot, and, in the end, she will be tossed into the trash like a used paper towel by the Left when this is all done. She served her purpose for their narrative about the GOP, which is garbage. Liz Cheney is booted and it’s the end of the GOP/conservatism? Really?

Of course not, but you knew that already.

UPDATE: Stay Tuned:

McCarthy is expected to make an announcement at conference tmrw about when the GOP will hold an election to replace Cheney, sources tell me & @Olivia_Beavers.



Current game plan is to have candidate forum Thursday & vote on Friday. Some hard-liners had been pressing for a delay. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) May 11, 2021

And she had her swan song last night. She knows her time is up.