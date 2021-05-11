Why a Conservative Editor Is Worried About the DOJ's Latest Hire

Joe Biden may not have said outright that his administration would be going after his political enemies, but actions suggest otherwise. Look, maybe he wanted to say it but forgot. We’re talking about Slow Joe here. Rudy Giuliani shared information from his son’s laptop that he forgot to pick up which exposed Biden’s dirty laundry regarding their shady government access deals during the 2020 election. The FBI raided Giuliani’s residence last month. Now, the Biden Department of Justice has hired a total conspiracy theorist in Susan Hennessey a now-ex-CNN contributor who doled out some of the grade-A insanity concerning the Russian collusion myth. Glenn Greenwald, a liberal reporter and one of the original collusion skeptics, described her as “deranged.” I mean, she did think that illegal FISA warrants were okay, she thought the Steele Dossier was legitimate and had other odd musings that touched on Obama appointees, like Michael Horowitz.

Susan thought that Tillerson was an agent of Russia. This does not sound like a stable person. Tweet is from Jan 7, 2017. pic.twitter.com/ewx7Jhxpuu — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 11, 2021

Susan Hennessey placed Obama appointee Michael Horowitz at the center of a bizarre conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/h9uBmI2H4Z — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 11, 2021

One of the most irresponsible Trump-Russia conspiracy theorists now has a senior job in the Biden Justice Department National Security Division. Deleted lots of tweets prior to announcement. https://t.co/1mgRsSawyo — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 10, 2021

Susan Hennessey lies without remorse.



She downplays intelligence community abuses.



And she salivates at the thought of State surveillance.



In other words, she is a perfect fit at the DOJ National Security Division. https://t.co/m0D7BzA2Ev — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2021

Hi @Susan_Hennessey, why did you delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/OPWGt6TqnE — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 10, 2021

Susan Hennessey transitioned seamlessly from NSA Lawyer, to Trump-era TV and social media pundit shaping public perceptions of the "Russian collusion" storyline based on her crazed theories, and then right back to the National Security State. Such blatant, transparent corruption https://t.co/DjSvxmgrWv — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 10, 2021

Susan Hennessy is Louise Mensch with more powerful friends. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 10, 2021

So, it’s not hyperbole if you were to call her a whack job. It’s also why her Twitter account underwent a purge not seen since Joseph Stalin. And this woman is now general counsel of the DOJ’s national security division. This department will very likely review the findings of the Durham probe into the origins of the Russian collusion fiasco, which Hennessey was not a fan of so brace yourselves folks (via Free Beacon):

Susan Hennessey, not a fan of the Durham probe, which she will likely be dealing with in her new job as general counsel of the DOJ national security division. via @FreeBeacon https://t.co/cVv8gVtyM7 pic.twitter.com/bJGAPNsHHV — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 10, 2021

For the sake of appearances then, will @Susan_Hennessey recuse herself from all matters relating to Durham's investigation? If not why not? Have any oversight committees raised that question? https://t.co/Bq8dcgYcc1 — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) May 10, 2021

In a now-deleted tweet, Susan Hennessey, who was appointed on Monday as general counsel of the Justice Department's national security division, criticized special counsel John Durham's attempts to determine whether U.S. intelligence agencies improperly surveilled Donald Trump's presidential campaign when trying to identify Russian interference in the 2016 election. The national security division handles espionage and foreign-agent investigations. Durham's inquiry has largely tracked a Justice Department inspector general's investigation into false claims the FBI made to obtain warrants to surveil Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide. The inspector general said the FBI made more than a dozen "significant" errors and omissions in the surveillance applications. The report was not as critical of Justice Department officials, though attorneys in the national security division did approve of the error-filled warrant applications. […] Attorney General Merrick Garland said during his January confirmation hearing that he would allow Durham to continue his work. But he also stopped short of saying that he would release a public report of Durham's investigation once it ends. Durham has secured only one conviction during his investigation. Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty last year to altering an email regarding former Carter Page's relationship with the CIA.

Frightening that she is being rewarded for her role pushing the false and damaging Russia collusion hoax with a prominent position in the nat sec apparatus. Also worrisome, not gonna lie, is that she seems to have a personal vendetta against me for my work exposing that hoax. https://t.co/WVw1E6CdJh — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 10, 2021

For Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist, she’s a bit worried about this hire. For starters, Hemingway has been an ace at dismantling the Russian collusion myth and its origins. She wrote about how the Obama team spied on the Trump campaign, trashed the liberal media for defending it, and wrote about how Barry’s crew plotted to keep their Russian collusion probe protected—cough* hidden cough*--from the incoming Trump administration. When it comes to the Russian collusion hysteria, Hemingway has shot it down at every turn. It’s the Great Marianas Turkey Shoot; it’s simply too easy to debunk. But Hemingway noted that Hennessey has a personal grudge against her for delivering death blows to this fake news narrative that engulfed the national media for three years. And for someone who openly defended the intelligence community’s bad behavior, I can see why she would be worried. People like that under the guise of a government investigation can do anything. Look at what these people did to Trump and his allies. It seems Biden’s team hired the perfect button woman.