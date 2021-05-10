DOJ Hires Top Russia Hoaxer Who Justified Illegal FISA Warrants

The Department of Justice has hired former NSA attorney and top Russia hoaxer Susan Hennessey to work in the National Security Division. She announced the news on her Twitter feed Monday morning after deleting a number of tweets.

I'm very honored to be joining the extraordinary team at the Department of Justice in the National Security Division. Thank you for all the kind words. (And a huge thanks to the folks at WH PPO, agency WH liaisons and HRs who are working night and day to staff this government.) — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 10, 2021

In her previous writing and media appearances, Hennessey pushed the Steele dossier, which was used by the FBI to illegally spy on the Trump campaign in 2016. Steele is a foreign spy who was paid by the Clinton campaign to put the dossier together, during which he used Russian and other elicit sources.

Because @Susan_Hennessey was one of the most deranged Russiagate conspiracists of the last 4 years, she wisely deleted all her of tweets at some point before this announcement. But you can still read her attempt to elevate the Steele Dossier here:https://t.co/h2gYuJQjuH https://t.co/SI291XNo7u — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 10, 2021

Fusion Susan was one of the loudest and most deranged Russian collusion hoaxers in media. She attacked John Durham, defended the illegal FISA warrants against Carter Page, and repeatedly claimed the bogus Steele dossier was legit. DOJ is a joke. https://t.co/hODICRmLJR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 10, 2021

Susan Hennessey transitioned seamlessly from NSA Lawyer, to Trump-era TV and social media pundit shaping public perceptions of the "Russian collusion" storyline based on her crazed theories, and then right back to the National Security State. Such blatant, transparent corruption https://t.co/DjSvxmgrWv — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 10, 2021

Hi @Susan_Hennessey, why did you delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/OPWGt6TqnE — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 10, 2021

Hey @Susan_Hennessey, why did you delete this along with hundreds of other Russiagate tweets? https://t.co/sGenwhZXXT pic.twitter.com/qd0d16DcQM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 10, 2021

What could possibly go wrong?