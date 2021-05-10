Here's Why You Haven't Heard About the CDC's Collusion with Teachers' Unions To Keep Schools Closed

There is a new collusion story. Unlike the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory, which is grounded in myth, this one is true. There are documents. There is a paper trail. And it makes Democrats, Joe Biden, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Democrats look bad. This is exactly why no one is talking about it. Guy touched on this a while back and now the liberal media did their part in suffocating this damning story with a pillow.

Remember when Biden promised that if we voted for him, he would re-open the schools? Jilly was very adamant about that. Well, schools are still not fully reopened. Why? It couldn’t be that the heavyweights in the teachers’ unions were colluding with our nation’s top health officials in sabotaging that plan, right? Well, they did:

We already knew that official CDC guidance on re-opening schools amid the pandemic was at least partially shaped by a powerful Democratic special interest group – teachers unions. What union bosses felt about the political decision-making on this front should not have had any bearing whatsoever on the science, needless to say, yet it was a factor. A new report from the New York Post reveals specifics on this meddling by the unions, which politicized scientific recommendations. This is scandalous, and would be widely treated as such if it were a powerful Republican group injecting its self-interested agenda in order to warp CDC science.

This story broke earlier this month, and no one has really touched on it for obvious reasons. The Big Three stayed away from it (via Fox News):

The three main broadcast networks appear to be turning a blind eye on the bombshell report that showed a top teachers union influencing the Biden administration's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over reopening schools. On Saturday [May 1], the New York Post revealed communications between the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), The nation’s second-largest teachers union, and the CDC and the White House showing the union suggesting guidance on whether or not to roll back school restrictions. However, since the story broke, ABC, CBS, and NBC have avoided the controversy and the growing backlash from GOP lawmakers, according to NewsBusters. […] Communication obtained by the New York Post through a Freedom of Information Act request issued by the conservative group, Americans for Public Trust, showed numerous emails between top CDC officials and the union just days before the administration released school reopening guidelines in February. "Thank you again for Friday’s rich discussion about forthcoming CDC guidance and for your openness to the suggestions made by our president, Randi Weingarten, and the AFT," senior director for health issues with the AFT, Kelly Trautner, said in a Feb. 1 email to the CDC. "We were able to review a copy of the draft guidance document over the weekend and were able to provide some initial feedback to several staff this morning about possible ways to strengthen the document," Trautner added. "We believe our experiences on the ground can inform and enrich thinking around what is practicable and prudent in future guidance documents." The lobbying efforts were a reported success as the Post found at least two instances when "suggestions" were used nearly word-for-word within the CDC’s guidelines.

It all circles back to the narrative that liberal America, all of it, decided to politicize a virus with a 90 percent survivability rate and make it out to be Black Death 2.0 to win an election. To accomplish that, they had to peddle solid science fiction to keep us all scared. The circus is over. Cases are going down across the country. People are getting vaccinated. It’s over. The experts were a mess on masks, testing, and the vaccine, especially the development timeline. They said it would take years. We got three approved in a year. The experts, the liberal media, and the Democrats decided to play politics with a virus. They got what they wanted in booting Trump, but they’re now going to have to deal with a generation of folks who simply will not listen to them anymore on anything. I hope it was worth it.