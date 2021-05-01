Why New Yorkers Should Point Fingers at Andrew Cuomo For Their Lost House Seat

It was a rather alarming piece of news regarding congressional reapportionment. Blue states are losing seats and red states are gaining them. The Trump bastions are increasing their clout in Congress. How dare people move to states that are friendlier to their pocketbooks. This is happening and New York is about to lose a congressional seat. Who will get the axe? Will it be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? We’ve discussed how her biggest enemy isn’t Republicans, it’s the New York Democratic Party who aren’t too keen to her brand of politics. She might be eyeing launching a primary challenge against Chuck Schumer. She could run for governor. For Ocasio-Cortez, the sky is the limit, and while she might challenge Schumer anyway, keeping her district from the shredder could entice her to sit out 2022, maybe. Axing her district would release her into the wild where she’s more unpredictable. She very well could run in a neighboring district and win. Who knows? But why is this happening in New York? Why are they losing a seat? The liberal media can point to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Eighty-nine is the number. New York lost a House seat because they were 89 people short (via NYT):

New York’s congressional delegation will shrink by one seat after the 2022 election, the Census Bureau announced on Monday, but the state came excruciatingly close to snapping an eight-decade streak of declining representation in Washington: It was 89 residents short, to be precise. The figure, revealed during the Census Bureau’s announcement of which states would gain and lose seats in the House of Representatives after the decennial population survey, meant that if New York had counted 89 more people last year than the 20,215,751 who were tallied, it would have held on to the House seat. Instead, it went to Minnesota, which came close to losing a seat. It was the narrowest margin by which a state lost a seat in the modern era, according to census data. The next closest call was in 1970, when Oregon fell short by 231 residents. And it means that New York’s congressional delegation will continue a steady decline in size that began in the 1940s, when the state boasted 45 members of the House. Now it will have only 26.

And if Cuomo didn’t sign that executive order forcing nursing homes to admit COVID-positive patients which killed thousands, this probably wouldn’t have happened. If the governor listened to science and protected the elderly from this virus, this probably wouldn’t have happened. He knew he screwed up. It’s why he had his goons block the release of the true death toll. It’s why he cooked the books. It’s why it took an investigation by New York’s attorney general that revealed Cuomo’s people undercounted COVID deaths at nursing home by 50 percent. If Cuomo simply didn’t sign a dumb order that led to thousands of people dying, this pickle could have been avoided.