Key Progressive Action Items Just Took a Major Hit

You’ve all heard about the election overhaul bill Democrats want enacted. For the People Act, also known as HR 1, seeks to pretty do what Democrats have dreamed of doing concerning elections since Citizens United, among other things. They also want DC Statehood. Democrats cannot obtain the vote totals in national elections to clinch the legislative majorities need to enact their doomsday bills, so they’re gunning to make DC a state. They want the two senators. That’s it. It’s not about giving a voice to these people. You saw that when an alternate proposal to retrocede the city into Maryland was received. It gave the people in DC representation, but they want the two extra senators which are obviously going to be Democrats. Oh, and to oppose it is a sign of racism. So many eyerolls there.

Yet, it’s not Republicans who are going to nuke HR 1 or DC statehood. It appears once again a Democrat will torpedo progressives’ plans, and his name is Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). The conservative-leaning Democrat said he’s a “no” on both proposals, which will surely infuriate the far left again. The good thing about Manchin is that he doesn’t care. At the same time, he does try to strike a balance, but at times—it looks like he’s a fish flopping on the deck. On this, however, it looks like Joe is ready to deliver the killshot (via The Hill):

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Friday that he does not support a House-passed D.C. statehood bill or a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections. Manchin's comments, made during a radio interview with West Virginia MetroNews's Hoppy Kercheval, underscore how some of Democrats' biggest priorities face headaches even if they got rid of the 60-vote legislative filibuster — something they don't currently have the support to do. Manchin, asked about a bill to grant D.C. statehood, said the idea had been studied by previous Justice Departments. "They all came to the same conclusion: If Congress wants to make D.C. a state, it should propose a constitutional amendment ... and let the people of America vote," Manchin said. Pressed if he would oppose a stand-alone bill, Manchin added "Yes, I would." […] Manchin, during Friday's radio interview, also said that he would vote against a sweeping election overhaul bill known as the For the People Act if it was brought to the floor in its current form. The bill is considered a top priority for Democrats and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has pledged to give it a vote. "It's a far reaching 800-page bill that I do not support in its totality," Manchin said. "As it exists today I would not be able to support that bill and I would vote 'no.' I hope it doesn't come to that."

Of course, progressives want him gone. The problem is that West Virginia isn’t a state that’s ripe for a nutty lefty in the vein of Bernie Sanders of AOC. It’s one of the most pro-Trump states in the country. No progressive can survive there.