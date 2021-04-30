Iran Foreign Minister Really Didn't Know About Israel's Covert Operations...Until John Kerry Told Them

John Kerry is in a mess of trouble. The man is a moron. Plain and simple. We all knew this was a default setting since he’s a Democrat, but allegedly spilling state secrets to the Iranians is rather…crackbrained. This isn’t the first time either. Kerry was reportedly working to undermine the Trump administration when the Obama-based Iran Deal was poised to be dealt a fatal blow. Kerry moved to keep it on life support, which led to accusations of shadow diplomacy.

In this latest snafu, Kerry allegedly told the Iranians that Israel had launched some 200 covert missions against them. This was revealed in a New York Times piece about Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif. The publication tried to highlight how the nation’s diplomacy is really handled by the nation’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which isn’t shocking—but this Kerry bit about spilling intelligence information was buried toward the end. That’s the story. That’s the buried lede.

The State Department has said that this information was already public and declassified. Well, if that’s the case, how did Zarif not know until Kerry told him? This new information was covered by the Washington Free Beacon:

Leaked audiotape of Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif indicates he had no knowledge of covert Israeli military strikes before former secretary of state John Kerry provided him with the information, new details that contradict the State Department's recent defense of Kerry. These details are likely to further fuel calls from leading Republicans for Kerry's firing or resignation. The New York Times reported that Zarif said on the tape that Kerry told him Israel launched 200 airstrikes against Iranian interests in Syria. The Times did not provide further details on that issue. But an independent translation of the audiotape commissioned by the Washington Free Beacon shows that Zarif went on to clarify that he had no prior knowledge of these Israeli strikes before Kerry told him. "Kerry told me that Israel had launched 200 airstrikes against you [Iran]," said Zarif. "You didn't know?" asked his interviewer. "No, no," he replied. These new details contradict top State Department officials, who have repeatedly said the information was already in the public domain and not classified.

Now, of course, Kerry denied all of this; it’s what you do when it looks like you’ve been caught red-handed. The former secretary of state is now acting as the US special envoy for climate for the Biden administration. This development has led to calls for his firing or resignation.