State Department Recognizes El Salvador As Being Safer to Visit Than Many European Nations

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday updated its travel advisory for El Salvador to a “Level 1,” meaning the Central American nation is now safer to visit than a number of European countries.
On the State Department’s website, the country summary explains the update was made “to reflect changes in crime.”
Visitors should “exercise normal precautions in El Salvador,” the advisory continues. “Gang activity has decreased over the last three years. This has caused a drop in violent crimes and murders.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio credited the update with President Nayib Bukele’s leadership, which he said “has been crucial in improving the security of his country for foreign travelers.”
Bukele made it his priority upon taking office to crack down on violent criminal gangs that not too long ago made El Salvador the "murder capital of the world."
Keeping Americans safe overseas is our highest priority. President @nayibbukele's leadership has been crucial in improving the security of his country for foreign travelers. Gang activity, violent crime, and murders in El Salvador have significantly dropped. The Trump…— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 8, 2025
As many highlighted on social media, the country has come a long way.
BREAKING: El Salvador has been upgraded to level 1 travel advisory, listing it as one of the safest tourism destinations on earth.— Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) April 9, 2025
In the summer 2020, El Salvador was listed as a level 4 “do not travel.”
President Bukele has changed his country for the better. pic.twitter.com/hhHlrjT7up
El Salvador now has a Level 1 advisory.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 10, 2025
That's safer than France, Sweden, UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/wp2Pr4DFLs
Bukele shared the news on X.
El Salvador just got the U.S. State Department’s travel gold star:— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 8, 2025
Level 1: safest it gets.
🇺🇸🤝🏼🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/h5wEbxnJmH
This analysis on “El Salvador’s tourism boom” by @bancosantander was published 3 months ago.— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 8, 2025
Now, with the updated travel advisory from @StateDept, unmatched security, new infrastructure, and fresh destinations in the works, we’re aiming for new all-time highs 🚀
Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/RR0rcDMqmI
