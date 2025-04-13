Trump White House: From Chaos To The Cross
Tipsheet

State Department Recognizes El Salvador As Being Safer to Visit Than Many European Nations

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 13, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday updated its travel advisory for El Salvador to a “Level 1,” meaning the Central American nation is now safer to visit than a number of European countries.

On the State Department’s website, the country summary explains the update was made “to reflect changes in crime.”

Visitors should “exercise normal precautions in El Salvador,” the advisory continues. “Gang activity has decreased over the last three years. This has caused a drop in violent crimes and murders.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio credited the update with President Nayib Bukele’s leadership, which he said “has been crucial in improving the security of his country for foreign travelers.” 

Bukele made it his priority upon taking office to crack down on violent criminal gangs that not too long ago made El Salvador the "murder capital of the world." 

As many highlighted on social media, the country has come a long way. 

Bukele shared the news on X. 

Tags: EL SALVADOR

