Israel Tweaked Their Mask Laws for COVID...And Fauci Would Probably Freak Out Over It

Israel is being highly irresponsible. It actually isn’t, but you can almost hear those murmurs coming from the COVID panic elite. They’re doing something that isn’t really promoted here by the so-called experts. They’re acting normally after vaccination. They’re getting back to normal, something that Dr. Anthony Fauci and his crew of doom and gloomers refuse to say here in the United States. Get the shot and then take off the mask outside. That’s where Israel is right now (via Business Insider):

With more than half of its population fully vaccinated, Israel on Sunday dropped its outdoor mask mandate. Masks are still required in indoor public spaces, like stores, malls, and places of worship. But the change was a stark signal of the country's progress against the pandemic, powered by one of the earliest and fastest vaccine rollouts. The outdoor masking rule was in place continuously for about a year. According to The New York Times' vaccinations tracker, 60% of Israel's population has had a first dose of the vaccine, while 56% have had both. The country's population is about 9 million.

why did left-wing news outlets take a whole year to come to this realization about outdoor mask-wearing? pic.twitter.com/8iFRdsq3le — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 20, 2021

That’s what Fauci and his ilk will hinge on if asked about this. They’re going by the vaccine-only route to herd immunity. We’re probably already near that point anyway. Natural immunity is not discussed often with this group of so-called experts, but the numbers suggest that two-thirds of the country has already had the infection. There are tens of millions of kids who aren’t at risk of contracting or spreading the virus. Reopening is the best policy for American working families now. More than 100 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. We have three of them. Light is at the end of the tunnel, whether the media or Fauci wants to admit it or not. To suggest otherwise is facially wrong. Texas was supposed to be a COVID graveyard. Well, it’s been more than a month since the state decided to reopen at full capacity with no masks. There’s been no COVID spike.