Not Helping: CNN Legal Analyst Hurls Total Crackpot Conspiracy Theory Over Derek Chauvin Verdict

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 5:30 PM
Source: Court TV, via AP

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts. The verdict was reached a little after 10 hours of deliberation by the jury. The former cop at the center of the death of George Floyd which sparked a whole summer of riots last year was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Sentencing is in eight weeks but as of now, he’ll most likely be spending the rest of his life in prison. Will there be an appeal? Yes. Was Chauvin overcharged? Sure. Was there jury intimidation with the local press pretty much doxxing members of the pool? Yes. That will be argued in due time. For now, Chauvin is slated to be handed down a very lengthy prison sentence. 

Cities across the country were bracing for the verdict. National Guard was deployed. Businesses were boarded up. Everyone saw what happened last summer. This isn’t hard to put two-and-two together here. At CNN, they decided to reach into the X-files and say this was done because local authorities were possibly tipped off that Chauvin was going to be found innocent. This was from the network’s supposed chief legal analyst. This was before the verdict was read—and the network was tossing conspiracy theories. Curtis Houck at Newsbusters clipped this moment:

You can file this under not helping. 

Over at MSNBC, another network established to keep liberal blood pressures at healthy levels, some reporters there were not happy that Chauvin was found guilty on all accounts.  

