'Unhinged': The Zoom Call That Caused a California Teacher To Get Suspended

Should we call this the zoom call from hell? Maybe that’s a bit much, in general, yet for one California teacher—it’s probably an accurate description. The high school teacher has been suspended for pretty much having a meltdown when her junior class debated remote learning, which doesn’t work (via NY Post):

San Marcos High School teacher Alissa Piro was seen on video lambasting the juniors while they appeared to be discussing a dispute over distance learning. “I am so sick to my stomach of parents trying to tell educators how to do their job,” Piro shouted in the video, which was posted to Twitter by a group called Reopen California Schools. The district announced that Piro has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation, Fox News reported.

The science has said for months that it’s safe to reopen schools. They’ve never been sources of so-called super spread, but teachers’ union see a crisis from which they can flex their political muscles. They know Democrats need them in the upcoming elections. So far, the Biden White House has not pushed hard for schools to reopen, despite that being a 2020 campaign promise. It’s been a messaging nightmare for Biden’s crew. But this diatribe against parents didn’t stop there. Pirro is apparently ‘woke’ and grades as such. Then again, I’m not so sure why one student was shocked about inquiries into a “white student union” at the school. Of course, such suggestions will not only lead to meltdowns, but grading curves as well:

The student — identified by Fox News as Jace Jonas — said her outburst was triggered by a question he wrote in the Zoom chat box after the school announced the creation of an Asian student union. “I wanted to make a comment in the Zoom text box, not disrupting the class,” Jace told Fox News. “I commented, ‘Why do some races get student unions but others do not?’ We should have a student union for all races or no races for true equality,” he said. “She started berating me about how as a white male I get everything and it’s my duty to look out for minorities and all these racist remarks against whites and males. She later called me a moron,” Jace added. […] Jace and his dad, Jim Jonas, informed assistant principal Kelley Brown of the troubling exchange, the news outlet reported. “I don’t know what school she got her degree at, but maybe she can get her money back,” said the elder Jonas, who described Piro as “unhinged.” […] “Jace was getting straight A’s in school. After that incident, he had a B in that class,” he recalled.

We’ll see what happens here, but teachers need to get back to work. Stop whining and get back to work. Summer vacation has to end.