It Happened Again: A College in Michigan Dealt with a Racist Incident. It Was All a Hoax.

There was a racist graffiti incident at Albion College in Michigan. It was some pretty nasty stuff. There were Ku Klux Klan references and other racist phrases. Students boycotted class. It stirred up a whole mess of trouble and after a brief investigation, it was all a hoax. A black student admitted to the whole thing. He’s been removed from campus and placed on temporary suspension as the school further investigates how this circus came to town (via Daily Caller):

A black student reportedly is responsible for racist, white-supremacist graffiti found at a Michigan college in early April, M Live reported Thursday. Police in Albion questioned a 21-year-old black male student at Albion College about the graffiti, which included racist epithets and references to the Klu Klux Klan, M Live reported. The student reportedly admitted to creating the graffiti. Video footage from the campus’ safety department confirmed the student’s claims, Public Safety Chief Scott Kipp reportedly said. […] The graffiti was discovered inside a dorm April 2, and was part of the reason students at the campus boycotted classes the week of April 5 over multiple incidents of racial slurs written on campus property, according to WWMT. […] “Earlier today, we identified the individual responsible for the racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in Mitchell Towers,” Johnson said via email, according to the Albion College Pleiad. “The student, who was acting alone, acknowledged their responsibility for these incidents, and was immediately removed from campus and placed on temporary suspension while we conduct a full investigation as part of our student judicial process.”

"White lives matter. Let's kill all n—gers on this campus"



Shocking racist messages written on campus at @albioncollege in Michigan sparked days of protest. However, the graffiti has been revealed to be a hate crime hoax by a black student. #HateHoax https://t.co/mytqDc9RDE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 8, 2021

So, it’s a hoax. We’ve seen this movie before. Let’s go back in time to the University of Missouri and the “poop swastika” that was probably a hoax back in 2015. There was also another student who alleged that white supremacists were on campus and hurled racist epithets at him. That didn’t happen. Another incident involved our own Katie Pavlich who spoke at a pro-Second Amendment club at the University of Delaware. Some clown thought there were nooses and linked Pavlich to this hoax. Yeah, they were the remnants of paper lanterns from a previous event sanctioned by the campus.

It’s getting to a point when these sorts of incidents that get blown up by the media or attempted to be injected into the never-ending conversation about how America is racist, it all falls apart when scrutinized. And it’s always the Left that gets caught peddling these race hoaxes. Whether it be graffiti incidents on campus or pretending to be from Spain (or black), it’s always the Left that gets caught peddling these hoaxes.