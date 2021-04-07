Excuse Me? Why Did Virginia's Lt. Gov Compare Himself to Emmett Till and George Floyd?

Well, he’s swinging for the fences on this one. Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax decided to go nuclear with the identity politics when he compared himself to Emmett Till and George Floyd. Till was brutally murdered for allegedly whistling at a white woman. Floyd was killed in an officer-involved incident in Minneapolis last summer which set off months of unrest across the country. The officer involved in the incident, Derek Chauvin, is currently on trial for Floyd’s death. Fairfax made this declaration during the Democratic gubernatorial primary debate on Tuesday. He noted that both men were not afforded due process like himself. The lieutenant governor was accused of rape by two women around the time when Attorney General Mark Herring and Gov. Ralph Northam admitted to engaging in black face during their college years in 2019. This set off a political crisis in the state as all three heads had done something worthy of resignation. Given the woke atmosphere gripping the media and their Democratic overlords, all three men should have resigned if they went by their rules. They didn’t, of course. Fairfax said that the rush to judgment over his rape allegations was racist in nature as well (via Huffington Post):

Virginia Gov Debate: Justin Fairfax just compared himself to ***Emmitt Till and George Floyd*** when saying he was falsely accused of sexual assault — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) April 6, 2021

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) compared himself to George Floyd and Emmett Till, a teenage victim of lynching in the Jim Crow South, during Virginia’s live Democratic gubernatorial primary debate on Tuesday night. Responding to a question about how to address racism in policing following the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis last May, Fairfax argued that his political rivals had subjected him to the same racist refusal to grant Black men due process that Floyd and Till died from. Two women accused Fairfax of sexual assault in February 2019 just as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) faced pressure to resign over revelations that he had worn blackface three decades earlier. Fairfax has consistently denied the allegations of assault. On Tuesday night, he went a step further, accusing his four rivals for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination of engaging in a racist rush to judgment. He singled out former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), the front-runner in the June 8 Democratic primary, for criticism. “Everyone here on the stage called for my immediate resignation, including Terry McAuliffe, three minutes after a press release came out,” Fairfax said, referencing the press release issued by his second accuser on Feb. 8, 2019. “He treated me like George Floyd. He treated me like Emmett Till. No due process, immediately assumed my guilt. ”

Yeah, the publication aptly noted that the comparison was ridiculous. Till and Floyd were both killed. Fairfax remains the state’s lieutenant governor. Also, he even noted how the rape allegations increased his name recognition back in 2019. So, let’s simmer down, Mr. Fairfax.