BREAKING: Multiple Shootings Reported in Virginia Beach

Just days after the tragic mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, we have another incident at Virginia Beach. Multiple people were injured in shootings in the city. A total of ten people were shot. Two were reported dead. Chief of Police Paul Neudigate described the situation as a chaotic night. One of the shootings was officer-involved. A police officer was struck by a car and taken to hospital (via Wavy):

Police confirm there are two people dead and numerous others injured after multiple shootings — one of which was officer-involved — at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the preliminary count for the number of people shot is 10: One was killed by police, another died from other gunfire, and eight were injured.

Neudigate said police responded to an initial shooting at 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Dispatchers said the initial calls came in around 11:20 p.m. EST.

Neudigate said numerous shots were fired and eight people were injured.

As officers were actively working that scene, there were additional shots in the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue. That resulted in an “individual being confronted by a uniformed Virginia Beach police officer, resulting in a police intervention shooting.” That person was shot and killed, Neudigate said.

A second person who wasn’t part of the officer-involved shooting — and believed not to be a part of the original shooting incident either — was also shot and killed.

The chief also said an officer was struck by a car and taken to a hospital during the department’s response at the Oceanfront. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach,” Neudigate said. “Many different crime scenes.”