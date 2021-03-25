Ted Cruz Had the Perfect Response to a Reporter Who Asked Him to Wear a Mask

The media once again displayed a reason to punch them in the face when a reporter asked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to put a mask on during these COVID times. Cruz refused and had the best response to this silliness. He noted that the reporter could back away if there were feelings of discomfort. Oh, and he noted that he and all his colleagues were vaccinated. When you’re vaccinated, you cannot contract or spread COVID. Who is this reporter and what trash outlet does he work for?

Also, as Stephen Miller noted on Twitter, this is such petulant theater. He aptly noted that White House Press Secretary has held briefings for weeks without a mask. It’s theater.

A reporter asks Sen. @tedcruz to wear a mask:



“Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask. All of us have been immunized.” pic.twitter.com/LTPbfKgJdS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2021

Jen Psaki has been at the White House Press Briefing podium for the past 60 days without a mask. Nothing. Performative bullshit. https://t.co/g3v6xjP6HR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2021

Performative children. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2021

What’s hilarious is that Dr. Anthony Fauci took umbrage when Sen Rand Paul (R-KY) noted the theatrics behind mask-wearing for those who are now immune to the virus. Why do they still have to wear them in public? He noted the rate of reinfection is virtually nil. In the rare cases that people who’ve had it get it again, the second bout is bound to be less severe due to antibody production. Our body’s immune system, like a hard drive, stores the data from past pathogens in order to mount a defense. It’s why you have lifelong immunity from measles after you contact it or get vaccinated for it. The elderly who survived the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic still had the antibodies in their system. It’s truly remarkable. With COVID, members of Congress are vaccinated. They can’t get it. And Cruz should have been much more forceful in his smackdown of this little twerp who exhibited the theatrical, which is something that Fauci said was not the case when it comes to mask-wearing.

I wore a mask. I still got COVID. It isn’t some protective shield. It’s an airborne virus. If you get it, you get it. Period. It never ceases to amaze me how liberal America thinks if you wear a mask, it gives you 100 percent protection from contracting COVID. Again, California has a near-universal compliance rate and their caseload exploded over the holidays. Nearly a million cases in six weeks. In Denmark, they did a mass study on masks. The effects on spread were negligible. So, Mr. Reporter, you shut the hell up. You’re speaking with a vaccinated individual, you pratz.