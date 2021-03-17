'Patients Will Die': NJ Governor Was Warned Nursing Home Order Would Kill People. He Ignored It.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy didn’t pull the trigger, but he created the environment for the virus to spread and kill thousands. Yes, New York’s Andrew Cuomo isn’t the only person facing a scandal concerning COVID deaths in nursing homes. Murphy is facing the same controversy. There are already hearings on the matter. Will it go anywhere? It’s tough in Democratic-run states. There is no accountability unless the charges are indefensible, or the evidence is simply too overwhelming for state lawmakers not to do anything. The worst part is Murphy was warned by state health officials that his grim reaper policy of forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients would kill people. He ignored it. The call on this issue was held on March 31 last year (via Fox News):

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's office was warned that ordering nursing homes to readmit residents recovering from COVID-19 would lead to unnecessary deaths, a new report reveals. But Murphy went ahead with implementing the order anyway. New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli informed hundreds long term care providers on a March 31 conference call that they would soon be expected to readmit COVID-positive nursing home residents, according to the report by New Jersey Advance Media. […] After the announcement, Perichilli was warned by an unnamed administrator that people would "die" should the infected residents be readmitted, according to the report. "Patients will die," the administrator said. "You understand that by asking us to take COVID patients, by demanding we take COVID patients, that patients will die in nursing homes that wouldn't have otherwise died had we screened them out." Perichilli went on to tell the administrators the guidelines for separating returning residents and their caretakers, but the group of officials took issue with the commissioner. "You have asked us to separate safely and create our own wing and take in COVID-19's from the hospital," said one of the administrators. "The problem, of course, is there is no separating safely," they continued. "It’s almost certain that even though you have staff only on that unit, something will migrate."

Around 8,000 lives could have been spared, but Murphy decided to indirectly sign their death warrants. Why? Michigan is the same way, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reportedly treating COVID-positive nursing home patients like "bags of laundry." A reporter is suing the state to get the figures on the COVID death toll in these facilities after the state health department refused to turn over the records. What is it with Democrats and their apparent blood lust against the elderly in the COVID era? They seem to love pushing policies that only end with thousands of body bags for those 65 years of age or older. In Michigan, New York, and New Jersey — all three governors face COVID nursing home death scandals because it appears they knew the science behind their actions but simply didn’t care. That’s some Soviet Russia governing style for sure.

The Democratic Party’s affinity for killing the unborn leeched into the elderly demographic. Absolutely sick.