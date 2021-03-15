Wait…That’s Who the NYT Interviewed in Their Piece About Josh Hawley. Also, Is This for Real?

Earlier this month, The New York Times decided to wrote about Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). It’s a lengthy piece on Hawley, the man who has become the Left’s favorite person to hate after he and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) decided to challenge the 2020 election results. There were allegations of voter fraud. There still are unresolved questions, but there was a riot on Capitol Hill, so now challenging election results when done by Republicans is frowned upon. Democrats do can whatever they want—and they have on this front. They challenged Bush’s win. They whined and peddled conspiracy theories about Russian collusion for three years after 2016, so spare us the self-righteousness on this, liberal America.

No, their allies in the press had to do a deep dive into his life. That’s fine. He’s a public figure. You know what you’re getting into when you are entering public life, but I’m not so sure former prom dates and school principals is essential to telling that story, especially when all are appalled at what he’s done, which is acting like a conservative Republican. Oh, the horror! But seriously, they actually interviewed his former prom data who voiced her displeasure (via NYT) [emphasis mine]:

In the late 1990s, the Jesuit high school Mr. Hawley attended in Kansas City, Mo., turned to him for damage control. “There was a group of seniors in our class who had a party that got out of hand, and it became a news story,” recalled Ben Capoccia, a classmate. “They had Josh and I go on the news to make it look like we were not all these bad kids.” He added, “I know what he said was much more eloquent than what I said.” Mr. Hawley was an academic star, champion debater and National Merit finalist who won Rockhurst High’s Kloster award, given to “a young man who consistently puts the welfare of his fellow students above his own interests.” But in recent weeks, some of Mr. Hawley’s old classmates and teachers have been aghast at his role in undermining confidence in America’s elections. “I’ve been very disappointed to see who he has become,” said Kristen Ruehter-Thompson, a close friend growing up who was once Mr. Hawley’s prom date. Even his middle school principal, Barbara Weibling, has weighed in. “I’m not surprised he’s a politician and that he’s shooting for the presidency,” said Ms. Weibling, a vocal supporter of Democrats. “The only thing is, I think he had a strict moral upbringing, and I was really disappointed he would suck the country into the lies that Trump told about the election. I just think that’s wrong.”

Yeah, Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist also torched this piece as well. As did our sister site, RedState, last week. I mean, the former prom date and the middle school principal are “aghast.” Stop traffic, everyone!

If only the New York Times had reported on Andrew Cuomo's nursing home scandal as quickly as they did Josh Hawley's prom date... https://t.co/CmUNhFlD21 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 8, 2021

I'm sorry but what does this have to do with Josh Hawley's prom date? https://t.co/p4Q8NvcS0U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2021

"As silly as the whole thing is, the Times’ Elaina Plott and Danny Hakim debased themselves further by — and I’m in no way joking here — asking Sen. Hawley’s prom date for her thoughts. His prom date. HIS PROM DATE." https://t.co/eXK7g6zLHf — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 8, 2021

Once again, we see why the press isn’t trusted. Once again, we see why they’re mocked; the former prom date was a hook in this piece. Need I say more?