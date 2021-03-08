Why Fauci’s Boss Recently Credited Donald Trump

The media are going nuts over the COVID vaccine. It’s the silver bullet. We’re on track to vaccinate 100 million Americans in 100 days. We now have the third vaccine, thanks to Johnson & Johnson. Oh, and Merck said it will help manufacture it as well. We’re going to have enough doses for every American should they choose to take it. And who can we thank? That would be Donald J. Trump.

Biden wasn’t president when Operation Warp Speed was launched. The operation produced two vaccines before the end of 2020, something the so-called "experts" said wasn’t possible. It’s by far the greatest domestic achievement under President Trump. His administration paved the path to get us back to normalcy. Biden just happened to be lucky. Biden has done nothing new regarding the nation's handling of the pandemic.

On almost every front, he’s backtracked. We’re on the right path because of Trump, which is something that surely irks the Left. It wasn’t the Democratic Party, Biden, Cuomo’s goons, CNN, or MSNBC who created this vaccine. It was Trump. He got it done. And when history is written, it will show Operation Warp Speed got us back into restaurants, bars, and sports venues at full capacity. Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s boss credited Trump for the amazing speed in which a safe and efficient vaccine was created to rid our shores of COVID…and the larger Democrat-back lockdown regime (via NY Post):

The Trump administration deserves credit for the “breathtaking” speed at which two COVID-19 vaccines were developed, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s boss said. Speaking to “Axios on HBO” in an interview released Monday evening, National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins made the remarks after being asked what the previous administration got right in their pandemic response. “The Operation Warp Speed, for which I give a great deal of credit to [former Health and Human Services] Secretary [Alex] Azar, was an effort that many of us were not initially convinced was going to be necessary,” Collins told the program. “It was thought about as a Manhattan Project,” he continued, referring to the US-led program during World War II that developed the first nuclear weapons. […] Collins went on to mention Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who led Operation Warp Speed under Trump, calling his recruitment “an incredibly important step forward that the administration deserves credit for, because that did motivate a lot of actions, a lot of coordination.” Collins marveled at the speed at which pharma giants such as Moderna and Pfizer developed vaccines with such high efficacy rates that were approved by the FDA by mid-December. “It’s just breathtaking that that got done in 11 months from when we first knew about this virus. It is at least five years faster than it has ever been done before.”

There’s some dispute as to when we’ll reach herd immunity. Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins had a prediction that by the time we all pay our taxes in April, we might either each it or be on the cusp (though some other experts are voicing their criticism of his claim). The rate of vaccinations, with those who have had COVID, all point to things going in the right direction. We’ve had a 77 percent drop in COVID cases over the past six-to-seven weeks. We’re getting there. Makary also pointed to the underestimation of natural immunity, as well. With the infection fatality rate standing at 0.23 percent, he estimates that roughly two-thirds of the country have contracted the disease. This is something the panic peddlers don’t want you to know.

Cases have dropped 77 percent. The CDC says it’s safe to reopen schools. We’re going to have 100 million vaccinated soon. These are all good things, and as public health officials — it’s something that should be beaten into us through the news coverage instead of panic about a fourth wave. We’re going to see a lot of test narratives to keep us locked up inside. Get ready.