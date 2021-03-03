Heil...Amazon? Want to Guess Why the Retail Giant Had to Quickly Change Its App Logo

I wish I can say 'you’d be shocked’ or ‘you wouldn’t believe’ what Amazon did regarding its app icon, but the woke Left has desensitized us to actual outrage since they see racism, white nationalism, or national socialism in…everything. I guess the shock value stems from the targets these unhinged individuals select for termination, but that soon turns to eye rolls.

Recently, Dr. Seuss has been condemned for deletion because some of his works might be racially insensitive. Who’s next? Well, that would be Amazon…for a hot second. Apparently, the image for its app looked like Adolf Hitler’s mustache. I’m not kidding (via The Hill) [emphasis mine]:

In January, the tech giant rolled out its new mobile icon, meant to resemble the company's cardboard box and tape packaging, Business Insider reported on Tuesday. The new design replaced Amazon's long-standing icon, a shopping cart on a white background. The revamped icon drew criticism as soon as it debuted in January, however. It bore Amazon's iconic smiling arrow but featured a jagged-edged drop-down flag atop it, meant to represent ripped packaging tape. Put together, the image bore a resemblance to Hitler, users alleged. After the unsettling comparison was pointed out, Amazon changed the icon to a square with a folded-back corner, meant to look like partially peeled-back tape. According to the "Today" show, the revised app design went live for iPhone users on Feb. 22 and on Monday for Android users.

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

unsurprisingly they did not send out a press release to announce the second redesign — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

It’s the Left’s favorite game: where’s the Nazi? I mean, do you see a mustache here let alone anything relating to national socialism? No. It’s fake. It’s delusional. It’s not healthy. American liberalism is not healthy. It’s a mental disorder. There’s no mustache period. This comes as the Left alleges that the stage at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference carried Nazi undertones. We’ve left Earth, everyone.