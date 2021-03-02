Gavin Newsom's Reaction to Texas Reopening Is a Sight to Behold

Julio wrote it up earlier today, the great news coming from the Lone Star State. Texas is reopening—all of it. No partial reopening—none of that. The mask mandate is gone, and all business will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity. I’m almost relishing the pending liberal meltdowns over this because it’s going to happen. Once again, the red states are doing it right. Florida’s vaccine rollout has been excellent. Texas is now reopening. Meanwhile, New York’s Andrew Cuomo is engulfed in a COVID death toll cover-up scandal. He undercounted nursing home deaths by 50 percent. Why? Maybe to make himself look better. They say they did it to avoid a federal probe. Well, they could be subjected to one now. In California, Gavin Newsom is about to face a recall election for his gross mismanagement of the state during COVID. And Mr. Newsom had some comments about Texas reopening. It’s an exercise in a lack of self-awareness that only a Democrat knows, but before we get into Gavin’s braindead commentary, let’s see what Julio noted about Texas:

Today's announcement doesn’t abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it’s a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety & the safety of others. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021

With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021

Gov. Abbott (R-TX) announces all businesses in the state can reopen and ends the statewide mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/3RyGdMVXvD — The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021

"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus. We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent," Abbott said in a statement. "Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed. Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny," he continued.

This brings us to Mr. Newsom:

The governor of the state w/ the most Covid deaths in America has some thoughts on “reckless” policy https://t.co/PdnGRzGwjp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 2, 2021

Sit this one out, sir. I mean, you’re going to be facing a recall election since you couldn’t follow your own COVID protocols. Your excursion to French Laundry in Napa will never be forgotten. You were maskless, not practicing social distancing, and eating with members of the medical community and other friends. It’s just too easy. and then, you pretty much the same stunt again with George Lopez?

It all circles back to the states who had draconian lockdowns remain a mess. The ones who took a more rational approach are reopening. Funny how that pattern is emerging. Look, the Left loves Dr. Fauci, but obviously his advice, which changes like the passing tides, is not suited for solid policy decisions. We know that; liberal America remains lost.

Abbott gave working Texans the best relief package: getting back to work. Overall, we’re close to reopening everywhere. Based on the numbers, we should have herd immunity by the end of April. Dr. Marty Makary, an epidemiologist for Johns Hopkins, wrote about his projection in The Wall Street Journal last week. On the infection mortality rate alone, which stands at 0.23 percent, it means that two-thirds of the country has already had the infection. We’re underestimating natural immunity and with vaccinations set to hit the goal of 100 million in 100 days, thanks to the Trump distribution plan, the nation could start getting back on track to normalcy. If we’re so close, then what’s the rush to pass this $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that does next to nothing to help struggling families. Maybe that’s why the media, Biden, and the Democrats don’t want to tell you something else about COVID in the past six weeks, which is that cases have dropped 77 percent.