What a Biden Adviser Privately Says About COVID and the 2020 Election

Well, you could probably figure this out. It’s no shock that Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to Biden, said this about COVID and the 2020 election. I’m sure many Democrats have said it quietly as well, though it’s something you don’t utter in public, especially now. It doesn’t look good when stories you have stories about you saying ‘thank God for COVID because it helped us win an election’ when the death toll has now surpassed 500,000, but that’s what Dunn has whispered to aides (via The Guardian):

A senior adviser to Democrat Joe Biden in his campaign for president believed “Covid is the best thing that ever happened to him”, a new book reports. It was, the authors add, a necessarily private comment that “campaign officials believed but would never say in public” as the US reeled from the impact of the pandemic amid hospitals stretched to breaking and with deaths mounting and the economy falling off a cliff. The remark, made to “an associate” by Anita Dunn, a Washington powerbroker who the Atlantic called “The Mastermind Behind Biden’s No-Drama Approach to Trump”, is reported in Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency, by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. The first major book on the 2020 election, a campaign indelibly marked by the coronavirus, will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy.

Yeah, nothing shocks when it comes to Democrats. The sick part is that she probably right. If it weren’t for COVID, with the booming economy, Biden wouldn’t have had a chance. With the regular campaign schedule, rallies, etc., he would have been gassed. We have lids being called as early as 8 A.M. now. By 3 PM, the president pretty much vanishes from sight. He’s taking a nap, right?

So, yes, Democrats won the presidency in 2020, but it took a virus and 500,000 lives to do so. Is that the new narrative here?