NY Dems Line Up to Mount Impeachment Push Against Cuomo Over COVID Death Toll Cover Up

He should be impeached. There should be arrested. There should be a federal investigation. It’s been a great couple of days. The anti-Trump Lincoln Project is finished. Trump was acquitted again. And now, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID bona fides has suffered irreparable harm. By that, I mean, his people admitted to covering up COVID deaths. So much for his reputation for being a COVID response ace. He undercounted the death toll from nursing homes by as much as 50 percent. Then, his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted in a call last week that they buried the real numbers. They said it was done out of fear of a Department of Justice investigation, but now that a Democrat is in the White House—spill everything, right? Brandon Morse at our sister site, RedState, wrote about this first.

Well, state lawmakers on both sides are not happy obviously and a few are even mounting an impeachment push against the governor who regrets that he appears to look irresponsible regarding how he ordered nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients which caused mass infections and death (via Fox News):

Nine Democratic New York State Assembly members signed a letter to their colleagues accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of obstruction of justice and asking that lawmakers set aside political loyalty and oppose him. The letter comes after an aide in Cuomo's administration admitted that data regarding nursing home coronavirus deaths were intentionally withheld from state lawmakers. Cuomo has been accused of contributing to the high number of nursing home casualties due to a March 2020 directive that prohibited nursing homes from turning away people because they had COVID-19. "We implore you to set aside any concerns of loyalty or disloyalty to this Governor, or that this matter is politicized," said the letter, dated Tuesday. "We must absolutely consider above all the sanctity of the democratic institution that we call the Legislature of the State of New York, and resolutely pursue justice in the face of an executive who we can say without hesitation has engaged in intentional criminal wrongdoing." Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa had reportedly admitted that the administration intentionally kept the nursing home data under wraps out of fear of possible repercussions from the Department of Justice. DeRosa later said that she "was explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature's request to deal with the federal request first."

No, @NYGovCuomo , you did not tell the *entire* Senate or Assembly that there was a DOJ investigation, as the reason why you didn't share the nursing home numbers.



I found out about a DOJ investigation with the rest of NY'ers in the @nypost story Thursday night. — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) February 15, 2021

Cuomo has so far doubled down, said he was transparent about the deaths, and he apparently said the DOJ concern was shared with the state Senate as a reason he deep-sixed the nursing home death tolls. That has been called into question. He also said that visitors were the reason why COVID got into the nursing homes, not the people infected with it that he forced into these facilities. It’s anti-science. It’s not logical. He’s a clown, a doofus, and he’s always has been. When he doesn’t get his way, he acts like a mob boss. He doesn’t listen to his health experts, which is why there’s been a mass exodus from the state’s health department. The vaccine rollout is also another disaster. Andy is a trainwreck, but the anti-Trump derangement from the media gave this guy a lot of political cover regarding the damage he was doing to his state. When it comes to governing, Democrats’ history of failure is stunning and, in this case, deadly.

I hope this effort to dethrone King Death is successful, but don't bet the mortgage. Only Democrats can be incompetent and kill people. You know the rules.