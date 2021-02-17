After Covering Up COVID Deaths in Nursing Homes, Maybe Andrew Cuomo Should Return that Emmy Award

I mean, he has to return it. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lied, and people died. His people finally admitted what we all knew about this guy: he was a doofus from the start who killed people with his executive order on nursing homes. This order forced nursing facilities to admit COVID-positive patients into these facilities. You don’t have to be a medical expert to know this is what caused infection rates and deaths to skyrocket, especially among those most susceptible to dying from this virus. If he wishes to maintain any credibility, he should truly apologize. And he should return a particular award that stroked his ego regarding how he responded to this pandemic. He won’t, which is why he’s a loser and a failure.

Cuomo now says that visitors, not the COVID-positive patients he packed into these nursing homes, is what caused the spike in deaths. Not true. No visitors were allowed, governor. You signed the order. We all know what happened. And now, your staff tells us that you intentionally hid the true death toll, which comes after a report from the state attorney general’s office that you undercounted nursing home COVID deaths by as much as 50 percent. It’s a cover-up, and there have been zero apologies. Cuomo apologized for looking like he was an incompetent moron. His top aide, Melissa DeRosa, apologized to state Democrats for the inconvenience it might have caused them politically. What a cast of characters.

The governor had written a book about his awesomeness in responding to this outbreak by letting is spread all over his state and killing the elderly at a rapid pace. He also won an Emmy for how he used this medium to inform the public. Yeah, you cannot make this up. The man has been anointed the COVID whisperer, a whiz kid who was transparent, honest, and showed leadership—all an obvious swipe at Donald Trump. Well, Donald Trump didn’t sign orders that killed the elderly en masse and then covered it up. That’s Andrew Cuomo, who should return that Emmy after being exposed for being an incompetent, dishonest, and wholly execrable individual who killed people with his order and refuses to truly apologize and recognize the devastation he inflicted on thousands of families. Return the damn award, governor (via NY Post):

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy Award should be rescinded over The Post’s revelation that his administration withheld nursing home death data amid a probe by federal prosecutors, a Queens councilman said Friday. In a letter to the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens) said the group’s rationale for honoring Cuomo with its International Emmy Founders Award was no longer valid. “The Academy awarded Governor Cuomo ‘in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform and calm people around the world,'” Holden wrote. “We now know that his TV appearances and clout were used to mislead the public regarding how their loved ones died.” Holden added: “Please rescind the Governor’s award immediately, as his actions have been an insult to every New Yorker who lost a loved one during this terrible pandemic.”

I couldn’t agree more. Cuomo’s been an abject failure. He’s also spurred his top health officials to leave since he ignores their advice. I thought he was the pope of science and facts when it came to COVID. Nope. Just an egomaniacal nutcase who thought he could use this crisis as a springboard to the president without anyone knowing of the carnage he left behind. Is this a God complex? He thought he could solve it all. Even there, he’s been terrible with the vaccine rollout that was so micromanaged and over-regulated that scores of vials of COVID vaccine had to be tossed.

Killer Cuomo. King Death. This is Andy’s legacy.