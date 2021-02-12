A CNN Host Actually Had a Decent Tweet About the Recent Biden White House Press Team Fiasco

Julio covered this already, but it’s just too good. I mean, did anyone think this wouldn’t be an issue? It all centers on an Axios reporter who is assigned to the Biden White House and so happens to be dating the deputy press secretary. It’s not illegal, but it sure adds to the narrative about the Democrat-media complex, it’s bias, and how this would be a much bigger story if a conservative reporter were dating someone from the press team in a Republican administration. Yet, it gets even better than that. Remember the Biden decree about treating colleagues and others with respect and dignity and being fired if that standard is violated? Oh, yes—this was a no “if, ands, or buts” mandate (via Business Insider):

President Joe Biden is pledging to restore dignity to the US government, telling his new staff members that they will have to find another line of work if he finds them treating others poorly. "I'm not joking when I say this: If you're ever working with me and I hear you treat another with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot," Biden said Wednesday. "On the spot. No if, ands, or buts." The president's remarks came during a virtual swearing-in ceremony for hundreds of new government employees. "You're engaged in and you're working with the most decent government in the world," Biden said earlier. "And we have to restore the soul of this country, and I'm counting on all of you to be part of that.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Shut the f*** up, you jealous whore

I’ll destroy you!



Happy Valentine’s Day weekend from the Biden press team ?? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 12, 2021

Apparently there are some “ifs, ands, or buts” pic.twitter.com/IaQ2vjH4yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2021

What a difference 3 hours makes. pic.twitter.com/LYoFcdRbr2 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 12, 2021

So he's not "fired on the spot" - per President Biden's own words. https://t.co/W1dxLewi1K — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2021

Well, as Rosas noted, that’s not what happened. Biden Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo went on a rampage against the female Politico reporter. It’s been described as “sexist and profane,” but Ducklo hasn’t been fired. He’s just been suspended without pay…for a whole week (via Associated Press):

White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. […] Ducklo’s personal life came under scrutiny earlier this week when Politico reported on his relationship with a reporter for the news outlet Axios who was assigned to cover the Biden campaign and its transition. Before Politico broke the story Tuesday, People Magazine published a glowing profile of the relationship. It was the first time either one had publicly acknowledged the relationship. On Friday, Vanity Fair published a report citing two unnamed sources that Ducklo had threatened the Politico reporter to try to suppress the story, telling her “I will destroy you.” Psaki, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and Anita Dunn, director of West Wing operations, were all reportedly involved in conversations with Politico editors about the incident. Psaki said in her statement that when Ducklo returns, he won’t be assigned to work with any Politico reporters.

Oh, so it’s all water under the bridge? A week without pay—is that a joke? Even CNN host Jake Tapper couldn’t defend this, saying “Standards that are not upheld are not standards. They’re lies.”

Standards that are not upheld are not standards. They’re lies. https://t.co/7b1InypvBT — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 12, 2021

Jake, you’re right. But this shouldn’t shock us, right? We all know there are two separate rules. Democrats can abuse women. Democratic men can hurl sexist threats at reporters. Democrats can say one, do another, and get away with it. Sure, a reporter or two from their side of the aisle might call them out, but we’ve been here before.