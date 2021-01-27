One Group of GOP Voters Is Very Adamant Trump Should Play a Major Role in Shaping Party's Future

Former President Donald Trump dropped 12 points among GOP voters after the Capitol Hill riot. He’s done. He’s finished. That was probably being said in the squishy RINO rooms, as these clowns—who allied with Democrats in 2020—plotted a party without Trump. Yeah, that whole narrative has crashed and burned. I mean, this group is going to eat asphalt pretty hard.

We said this drop was going to be temporary. It was easily recoverable. It’s on it way there as we speak. To the RINO establishment, it’s not your party anymore. You sided with the liberals, now go stay with them. In the latest Morning Consult poll, Trump’s approval is starting to increase, with more than half saying that Trump should have a major role in shaping the future of the Republican Party. Republican women especially are adamant on that point. It’s not that hard, folks. In 2016, the renovation of the GOP begun—and it’s not done yet (via the Hill):

Former President Trump's standing among Republicans has slightly improved since leaving office, with about half of GOP respondents indicating in a new poll they'd like to see him play a significant role in the party's future. Fifty percent of Republican voters polled in the new Morning Consult survey said Trump should play a “major role” in the party, an increase of 9 percentage points since his supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol after he addressed them and repeated unproven claims of election fraud. Women drove the uptick with a 15-point surge among likely GOP female voters who say they wish to see Trump as a key player in the party's future. Wednesday's survey also found 81 percent of Republicans have positive views of Trump, with more than half saying they hold strong feelings on the issue. On the night before his second impeachment by the U.S. House over his role in the rioting, 76 percent of Republicans said they viewed him favorably. Three in 10 Republicans also said in the new poll that they would prefer to join a "Patriot Party" if it were led by Trump, with 25 percent saying they would be undecided in such a scenario.

This shouldn’t shock anyone. Seriously, do we need to read off the accomplishments again? Under Trump, millions of jobs were created, the judiciary was reshaped, we got three Supreme Court justices to solidify a solid conservative majority, a massive tax cuts bill that spurred economic growth, consumer and small business confidence reaching their highest levels, unemployment reaching its lowest level in a half-century across the board, renegotiating NAFTA (USMCA), hashing out a Middle East peace agreement, no new wars, rebuilding our military, and developing not one but two vaccines to combat the coronavirus. Oh, and he cut regulations as well. There are many more—and this was all done in one term. It’s a shame Trump couldn’t secure a second term, but maybe he could in 2024.

The results are there. Yet, some people are still held up on mean tweets and personality. Who cares? Not even GOP women care. Their message is quite clear: we want Trump.

Move over Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, and John Kasich. It’s Trump’s party now and it will be for the foreseeable future. For those who don’t like it, I suggest you use Google to locate the Democratic National Committee headquarters.