Oh, Jeff Flake Is Back to Dole Out Some Grade-A Idiocy About the Trump Impeachment Fiasco

Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) is back. Why? You’re a loser, dude. You’re weak. You’re spineless. You knew you were probably going to get thrashed in a primary, so you fled like a scared wombat. You don’t like Donald Trump. You made the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation process a total fiasco because some lefty yelled at you in an elevator and you trembled in fear. Mitt Romney has not taken ownership of the title you once held, that of most useless Republican in the Senate. And now, Flake is back to tell all of us something that we could all guess regarding how he’d vote during this impeachment circus. He’d vote to convict Donald Trump.

“If I were in the Senate, I would certainly vote to convict."pic.twitter.com/PLAUakPx7b — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021

Yeah, we know, man. You’re a squishy RINO — and those folks still have yet to realize that this isn’t your party anymore. The base rose up and kicked you out. You’ve been out since 2016. Get in line or join the Democrats, who probably hate you more than we do, if not more.

What Flake and his ilk still don’t get is that you’re never rewarded for siding with the Democrats or showing how much of a choir boy you are to the public. No one cares. No one will ever care. People support you because of your opinions and whether or not you’ll stand against the agenda of left-wing America. Objectivity is now rewarded. And siding with the liberal argument is certainly not rewarded either. It never ceases to amaze me how RINO Republicans think that Democrats are their friends or that this buys good faith with them. It doesn’t. There are no gold stars, extra credit rewarded, or brownie points for looking principled. There’s no return on investment for doing what the media says is the "right thing." The only right course of action is to oppose the Biden agenda at all costs. Period.

Flake should just change parties. We’re done with his kind. We’ll find them. We’ll attack them (politically). And we’ll challenge them endlessly. The GOP is undergoing a renovation. We’re removing the mildew that is the squishy, weak, and worthless RINO dry rot that’s remained for too long. By the looks of the motion filed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) yesterday on this impeachment nonsense, there aren’t enough votes to convict Donald Trump.

So, go away, Flake.