Fake News: CNN Eats the Pavement for a COVID Vaccine Story So Bad...Even Their Hosts Didn't Believe It

Donald Trump is no longer president, but some folks at CNN seems to think so. Even as we enter the Biden administration, the anti-Trump network cannot stop peddling fake news. It’s a fiasco. This latest train wreck shows how awful the whole operation has become. Earlier yesterday, it was reported that there was literally no COVID vaccine distribution plan which is facially untrue. Yet, some anonymous person told CNN who ran with it. It got eyeballs. It got attention. And it was totally false. Remember, the same people who thought a COVID vaccine by the end of 2020 was rubbish are also the ones complaining about the slow speed of the rollout. We have a vaccine thanks to the efforts of the Trump administration. Period.

The story, however, even took a hit from the network’s hosting corps. Chris Cuomo flat-out said he didn’t believe his network’s reporting on this, which comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Left’s COVID expert God who initially told us not to wear masks in the beginning, said that the notion of zero plan for a COVID vaccine rollout was simply not true.

“We certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution,” said Fauci yesterday afternoon.

CNN has reported on-air today a total of 23 times that the Biden administration has had to start from “scratch” - Dr. Fauci directly contradicts this Biden talking point. https://t.co/mdmkyACOQu — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 21, 2021

Dr. Fauci contradicts reports that the new administration is starting from scratch on vaccine distribution:



"We certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution." pic.twitter.com/luMbsgctPK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 21, 2021

The Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden is now just Tony "holdover from the Trump administration" Fauci because he disagreed with an anonymous spin quote that CNN ran with unquestioningly. https://t.co/O5YS72NhJ8 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 21, 2021

Broken clock alert! Even Chris "Fredo" Cuomo says: "I don't buy" "our reporting" here at CNN that the Biden administration is starting vaccine distribution "from scratch."

"No, they're not," he declared to Dr. Anthony Fauci. pic.twitter.com/c6ZAizmIss — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 22, 2021

CNN ate it—and ate it hard. The spin from this was that Fauci was merely a Trump administration holdover…who Biden selected to stay on and be part of his team tackling the COVID pandemic. Just admit you screwed up. There’s a reason why the ‘CNN sucks’ chant remains popular. It’s even more accurate than ever. Trump is gone. There are no more rallies—and this circus act still can’t cover the White House beat, in general, properly.

Steve Krakauer, a former CNN producer, has more:

Without really thinking through the concept fully, CNN ran with the scoop. As has often been the case over the past few years, a single story blanketed the airwaves. From 5am this morning until just after 4pm this afternoon, CNN viewers heard 23 separate times that the Biden team had to start "from scratch" building a COVID vaccination plan. Then came the first Biden coronavirus briefing, and an appearance from the media's favorite medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci was asked about this story by NBC News' Kristen Welker. "We certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution," he said, contradicting CNN's report. And of course. As the story disintegrated, it became clear what happened here. […] This was an inauspicious start to the Biden Era by CNN and the rest of the media which ran with the story without a second thought - serving as press aides for the administration to set expectations low, and slam the Trump administration in a completely disingenuous way. If there's any positive to it, it's rare you see a reporter and network get so blatantly spun and subsequently burned by a political operative. You'd think there might be some repercussions to this disrespect.

In this new era, it would be proper for those responsible to be fired for setting off this fake news hurricane. I doubt it, but that’s what should happen. When your own hosts question the legitimacy of their own network’s reporting—you know it’s a total lie.

Guys, stop sucking. Why is this so hard?