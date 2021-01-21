Joe Biden Was Not Happy Over a Reporter's Question Regarding His COVID Response

Joe Biden was not happy with Associated Press’ Zeke Miller. Before signing some executive orders on how his administration will respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller asked about Biden’s vaccine promise. The president vows to dole out 100 million vaccines in 100 days. Miller wondered if that was setting the bar too low.

Biden was smiling, but you could tell he was not pleased with the question.

Biden snaps at AP's Zeke Miller when he asks about the number of vaccine doses he wants to dole out in his first 100 days.



"When I announced it you all said it's not possible. Come on, give me a break, man." pic.twitter.com/YnP1gyjnVX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 21, 2021

“When I announced it you all said it's not possible. Come on, give me a break, man,” he replied before the president’s press team ushered out the reporters.

President Biden did not take any questions after his COVID pandemic briefing.



After a few reporters shouted questions, he answered one, which noted the 100 million in 100 days vaccine plan was exactly what we’re doing now. “Come on, man, give me a break,” he said, and left. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 21, 2021

Was that just our first presidential "COME ON -- GIVE ME A BREAK, MAN" ??? — Vanessa Santos (@VanessaOblinger) January 21, 2021

Yeah, the same people who mocked President Trump for Operation Warp Speed, the folks who said a COVID vaccine could never be developed within the year—are now wondering why the pace has been so slow regarding distribution. The liberal media just likes to complain. Also, we have not one, but two vaccines developed right now with the third, the one from Johnson & Johnson, projected to be approved for distribution at the end of the month. Operation Warp Speed is Trump’s greatest domestic achievement. It’s the silver bullet to this virus, which Biden will most likely take credit for in its entirety. That gaslighting adventure has only just begun.

But this ‘100 million doses in 100 days’ promise is akin to Trump’s border wall. It has to get done. If it doesn’t, it will mark a huge domestic defeat for this administration. At the same time, this White House could lie and say there was no vaccination distribution plan—there was—to fall back on and the liberal media establishment will take it at face value. As always, it’s very beneficial to have friends in the press corps, even if they annoy every not and then which is not often.

NBC News’ Chuck Todd commented on this vaccine promise as well, which sent liberal America into full-blown meltdown mode.