Meet the Press Host Made a Comment About a Key Biden Promise...And Liberals Had a Meltdown

This isn’t the first time Chuck Todd has said something to trigger liberal America. It probably won’t be the last time either. The NBC News political director and host of Meet the Press made a comment about the incoming Biden administration promise that led to scores of liberals blowing a gasket. I usually don’t blog about what’s trending on Twitter, but I saw Todd was a topic and it’s a laugh riot. It seems liberals are upset that Todd made a rational comment about the fallout to Biden’s presidency if he fails to meet his promise of 100 million vaccination in 100 days. Let’s see how the lefty press is handling this comment on a key Biden White House promise (via Raw Story):





"Let's be realistic," Todd said on his Meet the Press Daily program. "Biden's first crucial task is to vaccinate America, to fulfill that promise to get 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days." "The ultimate success or failure of his presidency may hinge simply on that one promise," the MSNBC host continued. "And it might be his only way to immediately begin cauterizing American's social, economic and political wounds." "Let's put it this way. If Biden wants to succeed, he has to fulfill that first vaccination promise," Todd added. "If Biden doesn't get it right, he will have failed on the job he was elected to do."

Whoa. Is this an example of the liberal news media, or at least one member of it, trying to hold the Biden camp accountable for their 2020 promises? Maybe—but let’s not get too excited. As soon as these folks hear the torches being lit and the pitchforks scraping from the progressive mob, they back down. But let’s be honest here. It’s a lofty promise akin to Donald Trump promising a border wall and stricter enforcement measures. The wall was part of what catapulted Trump to the top of the 2016 GOP field. It’s also not reassuring that Dr. Anthony Fauci says that this 100 million doses in 100 days is “doable.” The man whose advice on masks has been shredded and who said that New York handled COVID right says the vaccine promise by Biden could be met. He wouldn’t be my go-to for reassuring the American people that this could be done.

Yet, back to Todd’s comment. It was not taken well with the lefty folk:

I was on the "Chuck Todd is a goober" squad way back in 2001. — David Ellis (@DavidEllis) January 19, 2021

Has Chuck Todd been asleep the last 4 years??? https://t.co/rEGV58vt8o — Sandy (@Sandyk5251) January 19, 2021

Chuck Todd’s compass has no North. https://t.co/R4bRsnzJ8V — Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) January 19, 2021

FIRE CHUCK TODD! — *annie (@skyycat2) January 19, 2021

Why is Chuck Todd still employed? He should be on OAN or FOX or whatever. — Snarky McSnark (@CelticHo) January 19, 2021

Chuck Todd has always been part of the problem. — LEThomas???? (@lethomas1294) January 19, 2021

Chuck Todd really is Sean Spicer's brother.



Somebody get some DNA on the both of them. — Jonathan Gaffney ???? (@JGaffneyUSN) January 19, 2021

Dear @MSNBC, please fire Chuck Todd. He isn't doing the job he was hired to do. https://t.co/R6K2DArIK2 — Laura??Marlin (@GiGicmka) January 19, 2021

I mean, I’m not one to throw up a riot shield to protect a member of the liberal media from incoming projectiles but isn’t this partially why Joe Biden won the 2020 election. It was COVID. Without this virus hitting our shores, Trump wouldn’t been re-elected in a landslide. Beijing had other plans. Also, one remark liberals don’t like was able to set off this trigger earthquake. My liberals are fragile snowflakes. That has not and will not change—ever.